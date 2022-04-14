ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne NWS Service Warns Of “Impactful Weather” Next Few Days

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 3 days ago
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says "impactful weather," including strong winds and some snow, can be expected in southeast Wyoming over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:....

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

