If you have ever been in an accident or emergency situation, you know that the stress level can escalate very quickly. Parents of children with sensory issues know to use special techniques to help keep them calm. When they go off to school, teachers may not have the proper tools to communicate with special needs children. Evansville mom, Kelsey Schapker developed sensory kits that local agencies are now utilizing.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 21 DAYS AGO