Food & Drinks

I’m a professional chef and my $3.59 Lidl staple enhances the flavors of my cakes, French toasts and even smoothies

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A PROFESSIONAL chef is revealing which $3.59 Lidl staple enhances her kitchen concoctions.

Tori Hazelett shared some of her other favorite items to purchase at Lidl and why.

A professional chef is sharing some of her favorite Lidl items Credit: Getty Images - Getty
She says the baking aisle is a must-visit Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The professional chef, writing for Insider, called out one particular item from the Lidl baking aisle that enhances many more dishes than you may think.

Pure vanilla extract costs less than $4 and can be added to cakes, cookies, and even smoothies, Hazelett says.

She says her husband loves to add some of the extract when he makes french toast.

The chef also noted that vanilla extract can be used when making homemade whipped cream.

Adding the vanilla to a smoothie can also improve the taste while not adding any sugar.

Hazelett also said she buys a handful of items at the store to keep in her fridge and pantry at all times.

She specifically noted the low prices of items like heavy cream and yeast - both baking staples.

In addition, Lidl offers a variety of well-priced items that can help any family save on their grocery bill.

Hazelett noted the low prices of the store's energy drinks - some even as low as $.85 depending on the location.

Eggs are another consistently low-priced item that she tends to stock up on, with prices often sitting at about $1 or less per dozen.

Some of Hazelett's other favorite items from Lidl include their tater tots, puff pastry, and maple breakfast sausages.

Another secret Lidl hack - the store's center section.

Hazelett said she has purchased a wide variety of items from this part of the store, including a fuzzy rug and an air fryer.

