Ukraine-Russia war LIVE- Humiliation for Putin as ‘go f**k yourself’ warship Moskva is ‘BLOWN UP by Ukrainian missiles’

UKRAINIAN officials have claimed a huge missile success after Russia's defence ministry revealed their flagship was 'seriously damaged'.

Russian officials have admitted that the damage was caused by an explosion aboard Moskva, the flagship of the country's Black Sea Fleet.

They did not specify the cause of the fire, saying it was under investigation.

However, Ukraine have claimed that the 186m-long vessel was struck by their Neptune missiles.

Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian rescuers were unable to reach the vessel, which could have had as many as 510 crew members on board.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko wrote in his Telegram post: "It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!"

It comes just weeks after the soviet-era ship opened fire on 13 defiant border guards tasked with protecting Snake Island.

Ukrainian soldiers previously told Russians on board Moskva to "go f**k yourselves" after they were asked to surrender.

The defiant border guards had been tasked with protecting Zmiinyi or Snake - Island in the Black Sea from Russian invaders.

The heroism of the border guards caught the world's imagination with many moved their bravery in the face of death.

Nato forces '100% ready' to defend Europe if Russia invades

Nato forces are "100% ready" to defend Europe should Putin decide to invade, a British military commander has told PA news agency.

Lieutenant Colonel Ru Streatfeild, who is leading the organisation's battlegroup in Estonia, said British troops were "buzzing" and immensely proud" to be helping reinforce the country's eastern border with Russia.

Troops led by the UK's 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh, which he commands and have recently been deployed to the Baltic State, took part in a large-scale exercise on Tapa military base, only 70 miles from the Russian border, on Thursday.

Exercise Bold Dragon involved around 2,300 soldiers from UK, French, Danish and Estonian ranks using tanks, including the British Challenger 2 tanks, armoured infantry, engineers, artillery and logistics.

It saw the allied forces go head-to-head against the Estonians in the mud, snow and boggy conditions to further hone Nato's war capabilities and tactics and ensure the smooth running of working together.

Speaking during the exercise Lt Col Streatfeild said the war in Ukraine had given his soldiers "a razor-like focus".

"We are literally under NATO command right now. There are NATO plans in place, and whatever orders we are given under a NATO structure, we will execute them," he said.

Asked if Nato forces were prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, he said: "100 per cent. There is swagger. They are on their game and they are ready. It is not that people revel in this. But soldiers want to do a job. They want to put their tradecraft into practice. This is what they join the Army to do."

Russia claims 1,000 Ukraine marines surrendered in Mariupol

Russia yesterday said it had taken control of the port in Mariupol.

The Kremlin claims that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in the southeastern Ukrainian city, whose capture would free up forces for a wider offensive.

The Ukrainian defence ministry spokesman said he had no information on such a surrender.

‘Glory to Ukraine’

Governor Marchenko triumphantly wrote on Telegram: “Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!”

Despite claims that the atrocity was caused by Neptune missiles, Russia insists that the damage was caused by a fire.

Telegram channel Ishchi Svoikh, set up by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, reported: “The cruiser Moskva sank at about 3am.

“Shortly before this, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that there was a fire on the ship, the ammunition detonated, the crew was evacuated.

“But according to our data, this is all far from being the case.

“An effective rescue operation could not be carried out due to a storm, about 300 sailors died.

“Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Moskva was hit by two Neptun missiles.”

Mass grave of 400 Ukrainian victims dug up at Bucha

Ukraine began the grim task of digging up a mass grave where at least 400 victims of Russian atrocities are thought to be buried.

A JCB digger helped workers in Bucha haul bodies from the mud as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of “inhuman cruelty” to civilians.

A report by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe — which counts Russia as a member — said there were “clear patterns” of Russian war crimes including torture, rape and murder.

It came as officials revealed at least 25 females, including a girl of 14, had been raped by occupying forces.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan said that Ukraine was now a crime scene.

Ukrainian parliament calls Russian army's actions 'genocide'

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday backed a resolution recognising the actions of the Russian military in the country as "genocide".

"The actions committed by the armed forces of Russia are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of the systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and the deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development," the text approved by a majority of 363 lawmakers said.

"This requires immediate recognition of the actions committed by the armed forces of Russia during the last phase of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, as a genocide of the Ukrainian people," an online statement said.

The resolution from the Ukrainian parliament also called for appeals to be sent to foreign governments, parliaments and the United Nations to recognise Russia's war as genocide.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden this week said Russia's actions against Ukrainians amounted to genocide, in comments echoed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Premier Boris Johnson.

Macron says accusing Russia of genocide could help war spread

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that accusing Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine could lead to the war spreading, as he defended his decision not to use the term.

"The word genocide has a meaning" and "needs to be characterised legally, not by politicians," Mr Macron told France Bleu radio during a trip to northern France.

"States that consider that it is genocide have an obligation under international law to intervene. Is that what people want? I don't think so," he explained.

US to crackdown on Russian evasion of sanctions

The US is preparing new efforts to crack down on sanctions evasion by Russia, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said on Thursday.

"Where our focus will be over the course of the coming days is on evasion," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview at the Economic Club of Washington.

"I think we'll have some announcements in the next week or two that identify targets that are trying to facilitate that evasion both inside Russia and beyond," Sullivan said, without giving details.

First horror pics of Brit fighter Aiden Aslin captured by Russian troops

A HERO Brit captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine has been pictured in captivity for the first time.

Aiden Aslin's picture was shared by a pro-Donetsk People's Republic Telegram account.

The 27-year-old former care worker, who has fought for the Ukrainian marines since 2018, was shown with cuts to his face, and his wrists in handcuffs.

A large cut and red mark on his forehead indicate he was hit with a blunt object resembling a rifle butt.

The picture was shared in a tweet from Aslin's Twitter profile, which has around 67k followers.

"Just got this, it looks as if they have gotten ahold of Aiden," the tweet read.

Putin warns against phasing out Russian gas

Vladimir Putin has warned that Western countries attempts to phase out Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies.

Speaking Thursday, Putin said European attempts to find alternatives to Russian gas shipments will be quite painful for the initiators of such policies.

He argued that there is simply no reasonable replacement for it in Europe now.

Putin noted that supplies from other countries that could be sent to Europe, primarily from the United States, would cost consumers many times more. He added it would affect peoples standard of living and the competitiveness of the European economy.

The European Union is dependent on Russia for 40% of its natural gas and 25% of its oil.

More than 16,400 people have arrived in UK under Ukrainian visa scheme

Around 16,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday, according to Government figures.

Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strike on border town

Russian officials on Thursday accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb a town in the southern Bryansk region about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, after reporting several injured in shelling.

"Two military helicopters... carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the settlement of Klimovo," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, without giving a reason why the small town was targeted.

Besieged Ukraine soldiers in Mariupol launch last gasp assault

UKRAINE troops in besieged Mariupol yesterday launched a last ditch effort to prevent the port finally bowing to Russia’s onslaught.

Battle-hardened fighters had been trapped in two pockets with their backs to the Sea of Azov — and Russian troops between them.

But crack marines in one pocket punched through the enemy lines to link up with their comrades from the diehard Azov Regiment, an aide to President Zelensky said last night.

Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the 36th Marines launched a “complex and very risky manoeuvre to connect with the Azov Regiment”.

The mission saved the marines from defeat and reinforced the Azov battalion.

Mr Arestovych said: “They gained a second chance.”

Marines commander Major Sergei Volyna posted a video with Azov chief Denis Prokopenko vowing to fight together “to the end”.

Russia says Ukrainian helicopters hit homes in Bryansk region

Russia's investigative committee said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had carried out at least six helicopter air strikes against the village of Klimovo in the Russian region of Bryansk, injuring seven people.

The Bryansk region governor said earlier that two residential buildings in the village had been hit by shelling.

Ukraine's defence ministry and military did not respond to requests for comment about cross-border shelling in the area.

'The balance must be restored'

Deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev says Russia would have to bolster its defences if Sweden and Finland joined Nato.

He adds that if the two countries joined the alliance, then there could be no more talk of a "nuclear free" Baltic, as "the balance must be restored".

"Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to," Medvedev says.

Russia and Ukraine latest

Russia threatens nuclear escalation - If Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia has said there will be “no more talk of a nuclear–free Baltic.”

Ukranian forces used some of their newest missiles to blow up an ageing Soviet-era Russian warship in the biggest naval loss sink Britain sunk the General Belgrano.

TikTok is reportedly still battling to prevent misinformation from Russian news outlets on its app despite a ban last month.

According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office, 197 children have died since the war in Ukraine started.

Ukraine’s defence ministry has claimed around 300 people were kept hostage for four weeks in the basement of a school near Chernihiv.

How ageing Russian warship Moskva was blown up by ‘Neptune’ missiles

Ukranian forces used some of their newest missiles to blow up an ageing Soviet-era Russian warship in the biggest naval loss sink Britain sunk the General Belgrano.

Slava-class missile cruiser Moskova has been in service on-and-off for almost 40 years - and should she sink, she will be the largest naval asset lost since World War 2.

Drones are reported to have been used to harass the vessel and keep its air defences distracted before the missiles were fired from a hidden battery near Odesa.

At least two of the missiles are then reported to have struck the ship - causing a massive explosion and inferno as they are believed to have detonated one of Moskova's exposed deckside missile tubes.

Russia claims the ship has been evacuated, remains afloat, and the cause of the fire is under "investigation" - making no mention of the strike.

Ukraine meanwhile has said the vessel is believed to be sinking as the damage and bad weather takes its toll on the now-abandoned wreck.

Russia has claimed the ship is being towed back to the port - and so far no pictures have been revealed showing the damage.

What are Neptune missiles?

Ukrainian military officials say they struck the Moskva with a Neptune missile causing it to 'sink'.

The Neptune cruise missile system was designed by Kyiv military engineers in response to the growing naval threat posed by Russia in the Black Sea in 2014.

'It began to sink'

A short while ago Russian military claimed that the Moskva is still afloat.

Now the Ukrainian military claims the Russian flagship started sinking after it was hit with Neptune missiles.

Posting on its Facebook page, the southern military command says the vessel suffered significant damage.

Russian rescue ships were then hampered by ammunition exploding on board as well as bad weather that "overturned the cruiser and it began to sink", it adds.

Russia's ministry of defence releases update on Moskva

Russia's defence ministry has just released a statement on the Moskva. It says:

"The fire on the cruiser Moskva is under control. There are no flames visible. Ammunition supplies are no longer exploding.

"The cruiser Moskva is still afloat. The main missile armoury has not been damaged.

"The crew of the cruiser were evacuated to Black Sea Fleet vessels nearby. Measures are being taken to tow the cruiser into port.

"The causes of the fire are currently being established."

Displaced Ukraine students in Scotland to get free tuition

Displaced Ukrainian students settling in Scotland are to be given free tuition and cost-of-living support, subject to parliamentary approval.

The Scottish Government proposals offer Ukrainians the opportunity to study on a further or higher education course from 2022/23.

Under the plans, the students will not have to pay tuition fees and they will be supported with living costs, providing they have submitted an application to the Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Family or the Ukraine Extension schemes.

The plans aim to provide "stability and assurance" for Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes because of the Russian invasion.

If approved, it means eligible students can access free tuition and living cost support up to £8,100 per year in the form of bursaries and loans.

Those entering college will be eligible for bursary grants of up to £4,668 each year.

Ukrainian students residing in Scotland who have previously started college or university courses and who have experienced hardship will be eligible to apply for immediate financial assistance through a newly created £1 million International Students Emergency Fund.

Ukraine says it hit Russian warship Moskva with missile

Ukraine's southern military command said on Thursday that it hit the Russian warship Moskva with a Neptune missile on Wednesday, causing significant damage, and that the ship had started sinking.

The southern military command said in a Facebook post that a fire had started after the strike. It said that Russian rescue ships were then hampered by ammunition exploding on board as well as bad weather that had caused the Moskva to start sinking.

Reuters was unable to verify the Ukrainian southern military command's statement.

German economic institutes faces sharp recession if Russian gas cut off

Germany would face a sharp recession if gas supplies from Russia are suddenly cut off, the country’s leading economic institutes said today, and the government said the war in Ukraine poses “substantial risks” for Europe’s largest economy.

A sudden stop in Russian energy supplies would slow economic growth to 1.9% this year and result in a contraction of 2.2% in 2023, they said.

“If gas supplies were to be cut off, the German economy would undergo a sharp recession,” said Stefan Kooths, vice president and research director business cycles and growth at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

TikTok in war with Russian media as ‘misleading’ Kremlin propaganda floods onto app

TIKTOK is reportedly still battling to prevent misinformation from Russian news outlets on its app despite a ban last month.

New content originating from Russia was banned back in March after the invasion of Ukraine but some Russian state media accounts are still posting.

Russia has criminalized what it has called "fake news" about its invasion of Ukraine so TikTok blocked any new content from users in Russia.

TikTok said at the time: "Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users, and in light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law."

Despite the ban, Russia Today was found to still be posting concerning TikTok content until March 28.

TikTok is said to have removed hundreds of accounts posting misleading content about the Ukraine war.

Explosions ripped through the ship

The Russian ministry of defence said explosions ripped through the ammunition stores triggering a major blaze.

The vessel played a key role defending Russia’s navy and its loss would be a major coup for Ukraine – leaving the rest of the fleet more vulnerable.

It comes days after Britain announced it was sending Ukraine hi-tech anti ship weapons.

But the ship is believed to have been struck by Kyiv-made Neptune missiles.

Russia threatens nuclear escalation

If Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia has said there will be "no more talk of a nuclear–free Baltic."

Both countries are reviewing their security arrangements following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said such developments would bring a response from Moscow.

He said: "There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored.

"Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to."

Such a development would give Moscow "more officially registered opponents", he added.