ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Family's beloved German Shepherd could be put down after he SCRATCHED a neighbour banging on their front door for 15 minutes over a car space

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A heartbroken couple is fighting to keep their beloved dog alive after a local council said they would put him down for nipping their pest neighbour.

Ellie and her partner recently bought their first home together on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, moving in with their two black German Shepherds.

Sunshine Coast Council had designated three-year-old Bear as a 'menacing dog' in 2019, but Ellie said he never had an incident until their neighbour came banging on their door over a car park dispute.

They now face having their adored companion put down and said they've seen no compassion from local authorities when they've offered to introduce stricter measures on Bear.

'It's just so hard to see him in the pound. We'd happily put a muzzle on him, but the first instinct from them was to kill him,' Ellie told Daily Mail Australia.

'It feels like we can't win.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ullge_0f99oxs900
Bear (pictured right with companion Summer left), a three-year-old German Shepherd, faces being killed by Sunshine Coast Council after a complaint from a nuisance neighbour

Ellie adopted Bear and another German Shepherd named Summer when they were puppies, with Bear always having a penchant for escaping.

'He used to get outside a bit when he was a puppy, because he's big and black, a lot of people were scared of him,' she said.

'But he's such a sweet dog.'

The Sunshine Coast resident said they'd had problems with their neighbours for the eight months they have lived at the house, with a woman constantly complaining about minor things, including where they park their cars.

On the day of the incident, the woman from next door had been banging on their front door for more than 15 minutes before Ellie's roommate came outside to confront her.

'They're always coming over and complaining. My roommate parked her car on the nature strip between our house and theirs. She came over to complain about where she was parked, which was legal. It wasn't on her driveway,' Bear's owner told Daily Mail Australia.

'She's banging on the door, my housemate didn't realise no one was home to speak to her while she was in the shower. So she came out 15 minutes later and she was still banging on our door.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukfeL_0f99oxs900
Ellie and her partner are heartbroken over the destruction notice given by Sunshine Coast Council, saying they just want their beloved dog home

Ellie said her roommate then went and opened the door, with a distressed Bear running out into their front yard, where the woman started screaming at him.

'He's jumped up and scratched her arm and nipped it. The nip wasn't bad but the scratches were fairly deep,' she said.

'Then the pound just came and took him. He's never bitten anyone before, he's never been aggressive, he's just protective of us. When someone's banging on a door for 15 minutes, you're going to scare dogs.'

Sunshine Coast Council returned the next day and took their other dog, Summer, but eventually released her after deciding she wasn't involved. Unfortunately, they received the destruction notice for Bear not long after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhdyc_0f99oxs900
Bear has been sitting in the pounds for weeks, so distressed he's torn two claws off his paw

He has been sitting in a local pound for more than two weeks now. Ellie and her partner have not been allowed physical meetings, have only been able to see him through a cage as he hysterically claws to be reunited with them.

His owner said two of his nails have been ripped off due to distress, but pound workers alleged it was a previous injury that occurred before he arrived.

Ellie said she feels 'really bad' for the woman but says she knew there were dogs in her house and should have known how they'd react to her behaviour.

'She was on our property, if an intruder came into the house I'm sure we wouldn't be in this situation,' she said.

The neighbour has since posted Ellie's address on social media, warning people not to walk past their home and spoken to the other neighbours on the street to turn people against them.

They said they're willing to do anything they can to have Bear come home, whether it means increasing security fences, making him wear a muzzle and locking him in a cage at night.

'We just want him to come home,' Ellie told Daily Mail Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI9S6_0f99oxs900
Ellie said Bear isn't coping with being caged inside the pound as he's a dog that loves the outdoors. She wants to reunite him with their family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bPEm_0f99oxs900

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, a spokesperson for Sunshine Coast Council said there had been a 'number of incidents' involving Bear since he was declared a 'menacing dog' in 2019.

They also alleged Ellie and her partner had 'not managed Bear in accordance with the requirements for a regulated dog'. Ellie said they have 'complied with everything they have asked if not more'.

'The most recent incident resulted in serious injuries to a person. The dog owner will continue to have access for visits provided it is safe for the owner and the staff,' a council spokesperson said.

'​Council takes the management of regulated dogs very seriously. The legislation allows dog owners to keep a dog which has been identified as dangerous or menacing, provided they adhere to strict conditions.

'Community safety is a priority. Where it becomes evident that these conditions are not sufficient to protect the community and their pets, and only once investigations are finalised, council is left with no choice but to issue a notice requiring the euthanasia of the dog.'

The council said Ellie may request the destruction notice be reviewed by Council and the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, but Ellie said she's been quoted $20,000 for legal fees.

'I don't want my dog locked in a cage for months on end suffering either. We will continue to fight this,' Ellie said.

Comments / 99

Joseph Patriarca
1d ago

Keep fighting . Neighbor 100 percent wrong . Neighbor on private property and knew about the dog. There are alternatives to putting the dog down. Also if she is attempting to defame u, u should have the right to tell the entire story . Woman is giving German Shepard bad name especially when she created the issue

Reply(1)
101
Jennifer Henrie
1d ago

I had a German Shepard just like that. While I was at work, my neighbor would go out his house and bang on the garbage cans and scream at the dogs. Then call the police. One night I took off and parked my car down the street. Videotape him doing it and when the police came. He got the shock.

Reply(2)
82
Julie Eliason
1d ago

Good heavens, he scratches an irate neighbor who had no right to be irate in the first place and now they want to kill the dog? ARE YOU KIDDING ME? AUSTRALIA, GIVE THAT DOG BACK TO HIS FAMILY, THENEIGHBIR HAD NO RIGHT TO BE ON THEIR PROPERTY AND THE NEIGHBOR HAD NO RIGHT TO BE IRATE IN THE FIRST PLACE!!! SHE SHOULD BE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH HARRASSMENT!!

Reply(3)
71
Related
Complex

Dog Left at Animal Shelter by Owners Who Thought He Might Be Gay

A dog named Fezco was dumped at an animal shelter in North Carolina by his former owners because they thought he was gay after he humped another male canine, HuffPost reports. Fezco, who is an unknown breed and either four or five years old, is currently being held at Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle as he awaits to find a new home.
ALBEMARLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighbours#Shepherds#Vehicles#Scratches#Dog#Family#German#Sunshine Coast Council#Daily Mail Australia
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing four-year-old girl who vanished from a backyard while playing with her neighbour's dogs - as search enters second night

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a four-year-old girl who disappeared from her mother's backyard in remote Tasmania. Shayla Phillips vanished from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, southeast of Hobart, while playing with a neighbour's two dogs at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Tasmanian Police have since launched an extensive search for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy