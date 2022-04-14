ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-political strategist Peta Credlin reveals what impact Anthony Albanese's gaffe will have on his campaign: 'He's doomed if he makes another big mistake'

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former political advisor Peta Credlin believes Anthony Albanese is 'doomed' if he makes another blunder following a major economic gaffe earlier this week.

In a press conference in Launceston on Monday, the Labor leader could not state the RBA cash rate and then wrongly guessed the jobless rate was 5.4 per cent when it's actually 4 per cent.

Credlin, who was chief of staff to former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, outlined why she believed that the Opposition Leader's chances of being elected as Australia's 31st Prime Minister are now on thin ice.

Former political advisor Peta Credlin believes Anthony Albanese (pictured) is 'doomed' if he makes another blunder following a gaffe he made earlier this week

'From experience, I know Anthony Albanese's economic car-crash on Monday would have sent shockwaves through every level of Labor's operation that would still be reverberating at week's end,' Credlin argued in a piece published by The Australian.

The former advisor says that Albanese's misstep in not being able to answer the unemployment figure or cash rate 'wasn't a simple matter of being a few digits out'.

She asserts that his attempts to 'fudge' his initial answers in that same conference were a clear sign he was 'worried about what was coming next'.

By the time the unemployment question was posed, he had 'nowhere to hide'.

Credlin has put this mistake down to Albanese and his team's possible lack of preparedness for the election.

In her piece, she claims 'insiders' have told her that his office is 'full of like-minded mates from university days; that there's barely a hardhead among them who will tell the leader what he doesn't want to hear'.

'The Opposition Leader simply isn't prepared: either because he doesn't have what it takes or because his backroom team isn't prepping him as it should; or, if they are, he's not taking it seriously,' Credlin continued.

She said his body language showed nervousness during the following day's press conference.

Peta Credlin (pictured), who was Chief of Staff to former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, outlined why she strongly felt that the Opposition Leader chances of being elected as Australia's 31st Prime Minister were now on thin ice.
In an effort to prove to voters he was willing to take responsibility for his mistakes, the opposition leader fronted reporters again to make amends for the error (pictured)

Credlin also argued that Labor's 'fatal flaw' is underestimating their Liberal opponents during the pre-election period, citing John Howard's long run as Prime Minister and Tony Abbott's win in 2013 as an example.

She concluded by saying she believed his gaffe over the unemployment and cash rates will likely, to his benefit, be forgotten by the time voters hit the polls on May 21.

After making his blunder last Monday, the Opposition Leader fronted reporters again to apologise and take responsibility for the error.

'I'm human. But when I make a mistake, I will fess up to it and I will set about correcting that mistake,' Mr Albanese said on Sky News.

'I won't blame someone else, I will take responsibility.'

Credlin's comments on Albanese's gaffe come as Greens leader Adam Bandt (pictured) at Tuesday's National Press Club slammed reporters asking politicians 'gotcha' questions about different rates and figures 

Credlin's comments on Albanese's gaffe come as Greens leader Adam Bandt at Tuesday's National Press Club slammed reporters asking politicians 'gotcha' questions about different rates and figures.

'Elections should be about a contest of ideas. Politics should be about reaching for the stars and offering a better society,' he said.

'Instead, there's these questions that are asked ... can you tell us this particular stat or can you tell us that particular stat? And those questions are designed to show that politicians are somehow out of touch and not representative of every day people.

'News flash! Most of the people in Canberra are on six figure salaries just passing time until they go out and work for the coal and gas corporations and get a six or seven-figure lobbying job.'

Community Policy