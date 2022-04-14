ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans slam Biden for 'deeply troubling' possibility VA doctors will be sent to border for expected migrant surge when White House ends Title 42

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A group of Republican lawmakers slammed President Joe Biden for the 'deeply troubling' possibility Veteran Affairs (VA) doctors would be sent to the border to help with the expected surge in migrants after Title 42 ends.

More than 50 House of Representative members have pressed Customs and Border Protection after it was announced that Veterans Affairs (VA) medical personnel could be sent to the border to deal with the expected surge in migration in late May.

Come May 23, President Joe Biden will end Title 42, which allowed the deportation of most immigrants entering the US. Fears are growing that migrants will flood the border to seek refuge in the US without fear of being expelled from the border.

After the announcement earlier this month, it was reported that Border Patrol was considering using VA personnel to help take care of migrants, Fox News reported.

Now, several representatives have sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the 'mishandling' of the border and called the possible usage of VA personnel at the border 'deeply troubling' as it is already hard for veterans to see doctors.

'Moving VA medical staff away from our veteran’s healthcare needs to examine illegal immigrants is a recipe for disaster,' the letter, written by Georgia Representative Jody Hice, said. 'Wait times for a veteran to see their doctor can average 22 days and reach as high as 42 days. This is unacceptable mismanagement of federal government resources by the Biden administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Cu8i_0f99oLlt00
Republicans are slammed President Joe Biden over a rumor that he will sent VA doctors to the border 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAHE2_0f99oLlt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSGYB_0f99oLlt00
More than 50 Republican Representatives signed a letter demanding to know if the Biden Administration was planning on seeing VA personnel to the border to help with the expected surge in migrants come the end of May when Title 42 ends. They called the rumor 'deeply troubling' as it is hard enough for veterans to get access to doctors 

'Biden's failed open border policies are no excuse to funnel resources away from our veterans. Our men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our liberties and our country's sovereignty deserve the best resources for their health care needs.

'The Biden Administration must provide the American people answers. Even the thought of abandoning our veterans' care for the needs of illegal aliens is disgraceful.'

A border patrol source told Fox News that the usage of VA personnel 'is not off the table,' but said if the arrangement were to happen it would more than likely be a part of a 'voluntary force' of federal agencies helping with the border.

The source also said it didn't know of any talks happening concerning the topic, but said they couldn't rule it out completely.

Various federal agencies responding to the expected increase was reflected in a March 30 press release, where Homeland Security said it would 'acquire and deploy resources to address increased volume' to 'manage migration and address root causes.' It also said it was 'ready to surge personnel and resources to the Southwest Border.'

'DHS has moved officers, agents, and DHS Volunteer Force personnel to rapidly decompress points along the border and more efficiently process migrants,' the press release said.

However, the VA is not a part of the Department of Homeland Security and the veterans resource was never specifically stated in the press release.

The letter also cited the Border Patrol indicated a 'surge' in crossings would be 'imminent,' which could lead to see up to 18,000 immigrants per day or around 540,000 per month. The 54 Republicans cited that this would be a record number since 2000, which saw 220,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFWVL_0f99oLlt00
Title 42, which allowed the government to deport immigrants back to their home country due to health concerns, will end on May 23. Fears are going that migrants to flock to the border to gain access to the US (pictured: migrants camping out along the US-Mexico border in April) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfuuZ_0f99oLlt00
Late last year, 14,000 mainly Haitian migrants traveled to the Texas border (pictured), causing Republicans to rip into the president for not being able to control the border 

The group also requested official documents sent between Homeland Security, the VA's Office, and the White House that pertains to the southern border and gave Mayorkas until April 27 for response.

Late last year, the Biden Administration had to deal with a huge surge in mainly Haitian immigrants who make the trek to the Texas border, causing Border Patrol to remove 14,800 migrants from underneath Texas bridge in September.

The agency shut down a migrant camp and began bussing and flying the hopeful immigrants back toward Haiti.

Republicans hit out at the Biden Administration then too, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

In a statement at the time, he said: 'Six hours after US Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border.

'The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan.'

Days later, thousands of immigrants were released into the US to appear in immigration court. Then, there were still almost 9,000 migrants camping at the border.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Illegal Immigrants#Republicans#Immigration Policy#Veteran Affairs#House Of Representative#Veterans Affairs#Fox News#Homeland
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy