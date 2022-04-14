ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Anthony Albanese's big social media election mistake that could cost him thousands of votes: Scott Morrison racks up 600,000 LinkedIn followers - but Labor leader doesn't even have an account

By Levi Parsons
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Anthony Albanese may have a major disadvantage battling it out in cyberspace this election - with no presence on jobs website LinkedIn compared to Scott Morrison's sizeable following.

The Labor candidate doesn't have an account on the world's biggest employment networking site, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has a massive following of 624,000 fans.

Some commenters asserted that in such a closely fought contest it might make all the difference, calling Mr Albanese's digital shortfall a big mistake.

Anthony Albanese may have a major disadvantage when it comes to winning votes this election, with no presence on jobs website LinkedIn 
Some commenters asserted that in such a closely fought contest, the 600,000 followers on LinkedIn might make all the difference. Pictured: Scott Morrison (left), Anthony Albanese (right)
'Is this an advantage?' one commenter asked.

Another replied: 'Being able to reach 600,000 people, presumably Australian voters, who probably skew more professional/working age? Probably yeah.'

Others noted Mr Morrison's long history in marketing as the reason for his social media prowess.

'Scott always has his eyes open for an opportunity,' one person wrote.

But not everyone was convinced the jobs website would lead to more votes.

'I feel like the people who use LinkedIn and follow the PM there would probably already be voting LNP,' a commenter said.

Pictured: Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Baierr Stadium on Day 3 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Torquay, 80km south west of Melbourne

Another wrote: 'I suspect his inflated followers are largely irrelevant.'

'LinkedIn is only useful if you are looking for a new job. Albo already has one coming up,' a third said.

On other social media platforms Mr Morrison also holds a big advantage over Mr Albanese.

On Facebook, the Prime Minister has 813,000 followers while the Labor leader has 185,000.

It's a similar story on Twitter with Mr Morrison acquiring 651,000 followers to Mr Albanese's 367,000.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for either candidate in the first four days of the federal election campaign.

Mr Albanese starting the week by failing to name the RBA's 0.1 cash rate or 4 per cent unemployment rate.

Mr Morrison on Tuesday had a run-in with a disgruntled voter at a private event in Sydney.

The man who captured the encounter on TikTok scream at the Prime Minister, calling him a 'disgrace' over his leadership during the bushfire crisis.

'Across the river here, people lost their houses. People lost their houses and they were burned,' the young man screamed in his direction.

'You are a disgrace. You are a disgrace,' he yelled loudly as Mr Morrison turns his back on him and other attendees look on in shock.

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference outside Cessnock Hospital

Meanwhile, Mr Albanese on Thursday announced that one of his 50 promised first-aid clinics would be in Cessnock, in the Labor-held marginal seat of Hunter.

But he then struggled to answer questions about where the staff would come from.

He took many questions from journalists in the lengthy press conference after being criticised on Wednesday for walking out after just eight minutes.

The walkout came after he said he would not 'run away' from press conferences like Scott Morrison.

Albo's election campaign so far

Day 1: Wrongly guessed unemployment rate was 5.4% and couldn't state the Reserve Bank interest rate

Day 2: Announced boost for mental health in regional areas. Admitted he did not know who Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay was

Day 3: Announced 50 new first-aid clinics. Left press conference early in what signalled a strategy shift after previously saying he would take all questions

Day 4: Announced first-aid clinic in Cessnock. Rambled about his old jobs

