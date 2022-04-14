ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Parts of Twin Falls Hit by Power Outage

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Idaho Power is still working to get power back on to about 411 customers after a tree knocked out power earlier this morning. According to Idaho Power, originally 1,684 customers were without power Thursday morning at around 6:44 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m....

