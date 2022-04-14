ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Ex-Bachelorette star Jarrod Woodgate says he shouldn't have signed up for the show because he was suffering from mental health issues at the time - as he reveals his ambition to go on SAS Australia

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jarrod Woodgate has revealed he shouldn't have signed up for Channel Ten's The Bachelorette because he had 'so much going on in his life'.

The 36-year-old placed runner-up on Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette in 2017, before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise the following year.

Jarrod told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday, he was suffering from mental health issues at the time, which stemmed from his time in the army, and he wasn't 'clear headed'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zj2gO_0f99nrXa00
'I didn't understand it': Ex-Bachelorette star Jarrod Woodgate said he shouldn't have signed up for the show because 'there was so much going on in my life'

'If I did the Bachelorette second time around, I would want to be a little more clear headed because I had just had a really good mate in the army pass away prior to that and there was so much going on in my life,' he explained.

'I didn't understand it. It's taken five years for someone to do a mental assessment.'

Jarrod went on to reveal he would love to appear on SAS Australia because it would 'help him break down those barriers'.

'I spent time in the army. I've gone through medication and trials and seeked help. SAS Australia would put me in my place, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awqEB_0f99nrXa00
'If I did the Bachelorette second time around, I would want to be a little more clear headed because I had just had a really good mate in the army pass away prior to that and there was so much going on in my life,' he explained 

'It would assist me with breaking down those barriers to understand more about myself.T hey are not there to destroy you, they are there to assist you. I feel I would gain someone from that as a person.'

Jarrod last year revealed he was taking a break from work to focus on his mental and physical health.

The reality star, who spent 12 years in the army before he was medically discharged, has been diagnosed with PTSD, depression, adjustment disorder and anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03d0NM_0f99nrXa00
'I have struggled to cope': Jarrod last year revealed he was taking a break from work after being diagnosed with PTSD, depression, adjustment disorder and anxiety 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpxzB_0f99nrXa00
Challenge: Jarrod is set to participate in this year's Push-Up Challenge, which helps raise awareness for mental health

'Four weeks ago I decided to leave Toms Cap Vineyard [his family's winery in country Victoria] and move up to Darwin to be with my beautiful girlfriend Sam Royce. I have decided that 2021 is going to be dedicated to focusing on my mental and physical health,' he wrote on Instagram.

'As some of you already know, for the last few years since I was medically discharged from the army, I have struggled to cope with everyday life.

'I have finally got some answers and have been diagnosed with PTSD, depression, anxiety and adjustment disorder, as well as ankle, knee and back injuries.'

Jarrod is set to participate in this year's Push-Up Challenge, which helps raise awareness for mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CunGt_0f99nrXa00
Raising awareness: Jarrod is set to participate in this year's Push-Up Challenge, which helps raise awareness for mental health

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Oscar winners are almost seven times more likely to suffer from mental health and addiction issues than other people, shows analysis

Oscar winners are almost seven times more likely to suffer from mental health and addiction issues than other people. Analysis by Paracelsus Recovery, a clinic that has treated dozens of celebrities, said ‘fame should come with a health warning’ after it emerged that two-thirds of actors who have won Academy Awards over the past 30 years experienced disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

The 23-year-old who has to nap for THREE HOURS every day: Constantly tired woman reveals how rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'so many years'

A 23-year-old woman says her 'insatiable appetite for sleep' caused by a rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'years' of life. Helena Smythe, of Cambridgeshire, has idiopathic hypersomnia, a narcolepsy-like condition that is sometimes called 'excessive daytime sleepiness'. It leaves her feeling constantly tired, forcing her to take daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Monk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Bachelorette#Sas Australia#Channel Ten#Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Bob Saget's Showrunner Reveals The Late 'Full House' Star Told Her He 'Didn't Feel Good' In The Hours Leading Up To His Death

Bob Saget reportedly told his backstage crew vital information about his well-being the night before he suddenly died. The late Full House star's showrunner for his stand up comedy tour, Rosalie Cocci, told the Orange County Sheriff's Office that Saget had told the backstage crew members that he was not feeling well prior to taking the stage for his last ever performance on January 9, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Waterloo Journal

“This can happen to anyone, no matter how healthy you are”, Father thought he was having stomach problems because he was lactose intolerant until doctors discovered he had a precancerous growth in his body

The healthy husband and father of five says that when he started having bowel issues, he didn’t think much of it. “I always thought maybe it was what I was eating or like lactose intolerance.” the 39-year-old dad said. But, his condition progressively kept getting a little bit worse and a little bit worse. So, he went to see a doctor. It didn’t take long before doctors discovered what was wrong.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy