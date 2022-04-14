Seattle Now: Is this the Mariners' big year?

For the most part, the Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day couldn’t have gone any better. There were touching tributes to the Robinson, wise words from David Robinson, Jackie’s youngest son, and as is tradition now, every player wore number 42. Plus, the Dodgers beat the Reds 3-1. However, there...
MIAMI — (AP) — Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.
Comments / 0