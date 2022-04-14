ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump says he would pay less attention to the media if he runs in 2024 and accuses Joe Biden of pushing Putin and Xi into an alliance of 'two big monsters together'

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Donald Trump has said that he would pay less attention to the media if he were re-elected to the presidency, as he blamed Joe Biden and Barack Obama for forging a dangerous alliance between Russia and China - and claimed he himself had been more persecuted than 'Al Capone, Jesse James, and Billy the Kid put together.'

The former president spoke to Fox News's Sean Hannity on Wednesday night for a 40 minute interview, ranging over Ukraine, energy policy and inflation.

He said Obama and Biden had made big mistakes with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, accusing them of having 'drove those two big monsters together.'

Trump, who says he is still weighing up whether to run for re-election in 2024, was asked by his friend Hannity what he would do differently if he wins a second term.

'I think one of the things I would do differently is that I found the media is so corrupt, that I would really not focus on them almost at all - I just focus on getting the job done for the American people,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFXQm_0f99msWw00
Donald Trump on Wednesday night spoke to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jREQv_0f99msWw00
Trump blamed Joe Biden, seen on Tuesday, for inflation - saying his energy policy was a disaster

'You cater to the media, you deal with the media. They're very dishonest, they write the opposite things, they have sources that aren't sources. They're an unbelievably dishonest - hence the name fake news.

'I think really I would be focused on getting the job done, getting our country back - our country has never been in a position that it is right now, with disrespected all over the world.'

Bitter about the reporting on his presidency, Trump said he had been cheated by the media - accusing them of failing to report on Hunter Biden's business dealings, and obsessing instead about the 'Russia, Russia, Russia hoax'.

He was also angered by the law suits filed against him.

'I've gone through, in five years, more investigations than Al Capone, Jesse James, and Billy the Kid put together,' he told a laughing Hannity.

'If I fly over a Democrat state in my airplane, I end up before a grand jury.

'It's a disgrace, and the people of this country aren't going to take it.

'They have weaponized law enforcement, essentially.'

He lashed out at his former attorney general, Bill Barr, for being afraid of impeachment, and said he told Barr not to worry because impeachment had helped his own ratings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475LC1_0f99msWw00
Trump is pictured on April 9 at a rally in Selma, North Carolina. He is still weighing up whether to run for office again

Turning to Ukraine, Trump stressed that he had strengthened NATO by making other members pay their fair share, and said he warned Angela Merkel, the German former chancellor, against relying too much on Russia for their oil.

'Don't forget, I rebuilt NATO,' he said.

'Because when I became president, the first thing I noticed when I went there to the first meeting was that most of the countries were not paying - they were paying far less than they were supposed to.'

He also emphasized his defense spending, and his policy of energy independence - mocking Joe Biden for his promotion of green energy, and insisting it was insufficient for America's needs.

'They don't have the power to fuel our great factories and to build our great businesses,' he said, before returning to his oft-repeated warning that wind turbines killed eagles.

'Today I saw a big story that there are millions and millions of dollars that are being charged on windmills because they are killing eagles.

'They are killing the bald eagle and other eagles and other birds and we have these windmills all over the place and the environmentalists pretend they love them, but they are really hurting our country.

'Driving down values, absolutely killing us.

'One of the most expensive forms of energy.

'The turbines are all made in China or Germany, so they get the advantage of that.

'It is ridiculous.

'But the real problem is that if you go green, you don't have the power to fuel our great factories, manufacturing plants, and all of the things that we do and that we are known for.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c69PT_0f99msWw00
Trump and Hannity discussed inflation and rising energy costs, with Trump blaming Biden's promotion of green energy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6NcO_0f99msWw00
Vladimir Putin, pictured on April 13. Trump said he would never have invaded Ukraine if he were still in power
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyTQ2_0f99msWw00
Trump said Biden had pushed Xi Jinping (pictured on April 8) closer to Putin

The 75-year-old, who on February 22 described Putin's invasion of Ukraine as 'genius' - remarks that drew condemnation from Republicans such as Lindsey Graham - told Hannity that he now thought the war was 'horrible'.

Hannity did not ask him about his previous description of the conflict, but Trump told him it was 'so sad when you see tens of thousands of people dying.'

He referred to it as a 'genocide' - echoing Biden's declaration on Monday.

Trump resumed his familiar refrain that it would never have happened were he still president.

'I knew Putin very well,' said Trump.

'We talked about it. We talked about it a lot.

'He did want to Ukraine, but I said, you are not going into Ukraine.

'He would never ever have gone into Ukraine.'

He added that China's president, Xi Jinping, would have equally been dissuaded from attempting a military takeover of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

'President Xi of China would never have even thought about going into Taiwan,' said Trump.

'Not during the Trump administration.'

Asked which country - China or Russia - posed the biggest threat, Trump wavered, saying that both posed threats in different ways.

But he was unequivocal in blaming Barack Obama and Biden for driving Putin and Xi closer together.

'What Obama and Biden did: they did the all-time worst thing that could happen,' he said.

'They drove, because of energy and other reasons, and stupidity, they drove Russia and China together.

'That is something that never could have happened.

'Because they did the all-time worst thing. They drove those two big monsters together.'

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Al Capone
Person
Jesse James
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy