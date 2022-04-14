ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Today show's Brooke Boney and 2GB's Ben Fordham rumoured to be working on a pilot for the Nine Network which will be launched during the federal election

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Today's entertainment reporter Brooke Boney, 34, is rumoured to be teaming with 2GB's top rating breakfast host Ben Fordham, 47, for a new pilot for Channel Nine.

According to TV Tonight, the show is said to be a news program and is set to be launched during the federal election.

A Channel Nine spokesperson declined to comment on plans for the show, but indicated the network is always working on new programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18S589_0f99kciy00
Big future: Today's entertainment reporter Brooke Boney, 34, is rumoured to be teaming with 2GB's top rating breakfast host Ben Fordham, 47, for a new pilot for Channel Nine

The only detail to emerge from the rumoured pilot is that it will feature a 'pub test', where the hosts would interview ordinary citizen in public bars live on-air about current issues.

Nine's Head of Content, Production and Development Adrian Swift recently indicated that he is searching for a show to follow early evening reality programming.

Speaking at a TV industry conference in Queensland two weeks ago, Swift said there were 'real opportunities in the early evening (9-9.30 pm) timeslot.'

'That can be light and breezy like The Hundred or can explore social issues or access factual,' he said at Screen Forever, the annual conference for Australian Film and TV producers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOC2V_0f99kciy00
Riding high! Ben Fordham is riding high in the ratings with his 2GB morning show 

The news about the proposed pilot is further indicates that Boney is a rising star at the Nine Network.

The striking beauty stepped up to the host the Today show twice this week for Allison Langdon.

She also co-anchored Today Extra from start to finish on Tuesday alongside David Campbell while Sylvia Jeffreys was on sick leave.

Meanwhile Ben Fordham is riding high in the ratings with his 2GB morning show.

The latest survey saw a one-point jump from the previous survey. with his breakfast show scoring 15.5 per cent share of the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUswi_0f99kciy00
Big Talent: The news about the proposed pilot is further indicates that Boney is a rising star at the Nine Network. The striking beauty stepped up to the host the Today show twice this week for Allison Langdon 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Bickmore's HUGE Hit Network salary is revealed - as insiders question how she will be able to host an afternoon radio show at 4am in the UK during her sabbatical

Carrie Bickmore's planned three-month sabbatical in the UK means she will be away from Channel 10's The Project until at least July. But her extended family holiday also presents an issue for Southern Cross Austereo, as she hosts the national afternoon show Carrie and Tommy on the Hit Network. While...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Fordham
Person
Allison Langdon
Person
Sylvia Jeffreys
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Was the coward of the Titanic a hero all along? Intriguing new book raises fresh questions over the boss of the White Star Line whose split-second decision to escape in the last lifeboat saw him vilified for decades

One hundred and ten years ago this week, the Titanic was holed by an iceberg in the mid-Atlantic and sank with the loss of more than 1,500 lives. The tragedy threw up many heroes — and one villain. But has he been unfairly blamed for his actions that night?
J BRUCE ISMAY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Today Show#Gb#The Nine Network#Channel Nine#Australian Film And Tv#Today Extra
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Danniella Westbrook is ENGAGED! The former EastEnders actress, 48, reveals her secret jailbird boyfriend David, 28, popped the question during one of her visits

Danniella Westbrook is engaged to her jailbird lover David. The former Albert Square resident, 48, kept schtum on her romance until recently, when she denied dating the father of former The Only Way Is Essex star Grace Andrews and instead revealed her mystery man is behind bars. And now, a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

John Travolta surprises UK supermarket shoppers with appearance in Morrisons

John Travolta surprised supermarket customers after dropping into a local Morrisons.Days after presenting Will Smith with his Best Actor award for King Richard at the Oscars, the Pulp Fiction star dropped into the Fakenham branch of the shop in Norfolk.Pictures of the actor with staff members, including part-time security guard Gary Middleton, were shared online.Middleton told Eastern Daily Press: “I didn’t even go up to him. He just came up to me and shook my hand. We had a really nice chat.”He said that people began to get excited after cottoning onto Travolta’s presence, with the actor staying for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
womansday.com

'Today' Fans Are Showing Up to Support Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over Emotional Instagram

Al Roker tips his hat to the impact of strong women and the strong daughters they create. On March 26, the Today show weatherman shared a rare moment with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their daughter, Leila. In the photo, the ABC News correspondent embraces the couple's eldest child during a visit to Paris where she lives full-time. Al's family picture was placed side-by-side with a snap of Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson and her daughter, who is also named Leila.
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Alison Hammond shares new health fears that leave Dermot O'Leary 'worried'

Alison Hammond revealed a new health scare on Friday that left her This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary "worried". The 47-year-old admitted on the ITV show that she was feeling a little under the weather before asking about Dermot's health. "I'm fine. I'm worried about you!" he replied. "You've got hay fever, haven’t you?"
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

Captain Cook and His Crew Stole These Spears. Centuries Later, They’re Finally Back in Sydney

When British explorer James Cook and the crew of his H.M.B. Endeavour first landed in southeastern Australia in 1770, they stole 40 spears from the region’s Gweagal people. It was the opening salvo of Britain’s brutal colonization of the continent, and for the next 250 years, some of the spoils of the expedition remained housed at the University of Cambridge in England, more than 10,000 miles away from Australia.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy