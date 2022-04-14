Today show's Brooke Boney and 2GB's Ben Fordham rumoured to be working on a pilot for the Nine Network which will be launched during the federal election

Today's entertainment reporter Brooke Boney, 34, is rumoured to be teaming with 2GB's top rating breakfast host Ben Fordham, 47, for a new pilot for Channel Nine.

According to TV Tonight, the show is said to be a news program and is set to be launched during the federal election.

A Channel Nine spokesperson declined to comment on plans for the show, but indicated the network is always working on new programs.

Big future: Today's entertainment reporter Brooke Boney, 34, is rumoured to be teaming with 2GB's top rating breakfast host Ben Fordham, 47, for a new pilot for Channel Nine

The only detail to emerge from the rumoured pilot is that it will feature a 'pub test', where the hosts would interview ordinary citizen in public bars live on-air about current issues.

Nine's Head of Content, Production and Development Adrian Swift recently indicated that he is searching for a show to follow early evening reality programming.

Speaking at a TV industry conference in Queensland two weeks ago, Swift said there were 'real opportunities in the early evening (9-9.30 pm) timeslot.'

'That can be light and breezy like The Hundred or can explore social issues or access factual,' he said at Screen Forever, the annual conference for Australian Film and TV producers.

Riding high! Ben Fordham is riding high in the ratings with his 2GB morning show

The news about the proposed pilot is further indicates that Boney is a rising star at the Nine Network.

The striking beauty stepped up to the host the Today show twice this week for Allison Langdon.

She also co-anchored Today Extra from start to finish on Tuesday alongside David Campbell while Sylvia Jeffreys was on sick leave.

Meanwhile Ben Fordham is riding high in the ratings with his 2GB morning show.

The latest survey saw a one-point jump from the previous survey. with his breakfast show scoring 15.5 per cent share of the audience.