Emily Blunt is spotted with star Cillian Murphy in costume on the set of Christopher Nolan's upcoming drama Oppenheimer

She's fresh off starring roles in the horror films A Quiet Place II and Disney's Jungle Cruise.

And Emily Blunt was spotted Wednesday on the set of her latest film, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The 39-year-old English actress was seen in costume as Kitty Oppenheimer while filming scenes outdoors in Princeton, New Jersey, with her costar Cillian Murphy, 45.

Emily was seen on set dressed in beige knit sweater and with her brunette hair styled short, with a slit upturn in the back.

She leaned her back against a wood fence as she appeared to be chatting with a member of the crew.

She seemed to be ready to film another take at any minute, and a camera was set up just behind her back.

Her work on Oppenheimer marks her first collaboration with Christopher Nolan.

Blunt was previously seen on set back in March, but she doesn't appear to have been spotted working on the film since then.

She is playing J. Robert Oppenheimer's wife Kitty Oppenheimer, whom he married in 1940.

Kitty was born in Germany in 1910 and immigrated to the United States in 1913.

She initially studied music and biology and was married to two other men before marrying Oppenheimer in 1940.

The couple moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, shortly after the start of World War II to work on the Manhattan Project, which Robert was the director of.

The research group was responsible for creating the first atomic bombs, and the devastating explosives would later be dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki later in the war.

Also spotted on set on Wednesday was Emily's costar — and the film's lead — Cillian Murphy, who was playing her husband J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The Peaky Binders star was dressed in a period-appropriate charcoal three-piece suit with a short brown hat and a gray–blue tie.

Cillian appeared to be mulling about the outdoor set with his hands in his vest pockets between takes.

He has cultivated a long relationship with Nolan, who tends to work with many of his supporting actors repeatedly.

The two first worked together on 2005's Batman Begins, and Murphy appeared in its sequels The Dark Knight and The Dark Night Rises, along with Inception and Dunkirk.

Nolan was also seen directing the film shoot.

He was dressed in a blue shirt with a black blazer and brown pants, and later he put on a beige bucket hat.

The day before, Robert Downey Jr. had been seen on set playing former United States Secretary of Commerce Lewis Strauss.

Oppenheimer will feature an incredible all-star cast including that also features Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and many more.

It's being adapted adapted from the 2006 book American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The book, which won the Pulitzer Prize, details Oppenheimer's personal life and his time leading the Manhattan Project in the early and mid-1940s.

Nolan, who is a celluloid devotee and has stuck to using film rather than switching to digital photography, appeared to be filming his scenes on 65mm film.

The format which is considerably larger than 35mm film and offers a much sharper picture and better color representation than the more traditional format.

Oppenheimer is set to be released on July 21, 2023, by Universal Pictures.