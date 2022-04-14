ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau will have an operation on his left hand after the ex-US Open champion ignored medical advice to play through injury at the Masters... meaning he could now miss the PGA Championship next month

Bryson DeChambeau is to undergo surgery on his left hand after playing through injury to compete at the Masters last week.

The former US Open champion said he had ignored medical advice and taken a 'huge risk' to return early from an injury lay-off this year, and will now pay a price with the operation putting his participation in next month's PGA Championship in doubt.

DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the 28-year-old would go under the knife.

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is to undergo surgery on his left hand

'Bryson will undergo surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand,' he said.

'We look forward to a smooth recovery and rehab process. Bryson looks forward to returning as soon as he is cleared to do so.'

DeChambeau missed the cut in Augusta after finishing 12 over par after the opening two days.

The 28-year-old American played through injury to compete at the Masters last week
The operation puts his participation in next month's PGA Championship in doubt

He was side-lined for six weeks with hand and hip problems before contesting the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month in Austin, where he won just half a point from three matches in the group stages.

The former US Open champion also missed the cut in the Valero Texas Open and said he was operating on 80 per cent power heading into the Masters.

DeChambeau said he first suffered a partial tear to his hip labrum two years ago and injured his hand late last year before exacerbating the problem in a fall while playing table tennis in Saudi Arabia in February.

Golf.com

A 3-step process to hit fear-free chip shots

The angriest moment in golf isn’t when you lip out a putt or top a drive. Nor when you dunk one into a water hazard or find your ball plugged in a bunker. It’s something far worse — an offense so wretched it not only affects your sensibilities as a golfer but also as a human being.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Hull 2-1 Cardiff: Tigers confirm place in the Championship for next season after two goals in the first 11 minutes following errors from the visitors give the home side victory...as manager's decision to wear away kit pays off

'It's never dull in Hull' they say around these parts and under new owner Acun Ilicali, life following Hull City certainly promises to be a rollercoaster. Just last week the Turkish media mogul announced plans to take 500 of the club's most loyal supporters on an all-inclusive holiday to his homeland this summer.
SOCCER
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods climbs 228 rungs on the Official World Golf Ranking ladder

Tiger Woods' solo 47th place finish at The Masters last week has vaulted him 228 places up the Official World Golf Rankings to 745th. Woods slumped to weekend rounds of 78 at Augusta National to finish on 13-over par in golf's first major of the year that marked his first official competitive event on the PGA Tour since November 2020 at the same tournament.
GOLF
