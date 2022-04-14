10 Times The Criminal Minds Team Proved They Were A Family

From the moment Apple TV+’s Severance began, we’ve seen the world through the eyes of Helly (Britt Lower), a woman with no memory of basic details about herself who finds herself working for a mysterious company called Lumon. As Helly and we soon learn, this is because she voluntarily participated in a process called severance, where a chip in the brain allows one to keep their work life and personal life entirely separate, creating two different versions of the same person. Helly’s outie, in essence, like the other severed employees in the building, sentenced herself to a life where she could be doing anything for the company she’s working for, with no clue about what it is and how to get out of the arrangement. Of course, as the finale proved, Helly’s life is a lot different than the others in the company.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO