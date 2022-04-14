ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Times The Criminal Minds Team Proved They Were A Family

By Bethany Tillerson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's difficult to imagine, but the long-running show Criminal Minds has been off the air for two years, its last episode having been broadcast on February 19, 2020 (however, fans will be happy to learn that a revival is planned to air on Paramount+). With distance, it is easy to criticize...

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
Why "X-Cops" is the Most Daring Episode of 'The X-Files'

The X-Files was a daring show for many reasons, among them its willingness to sometimes surprise its audience with unique, unpredictable episodes. “The Post-Modern Prometheus,” for example, is a Frankenstein adaptation that imitates the style of classic black-and-white horror films and prominently features the music of Cher. “Home” is a disturbing, gory horror episode with distinct Texas Chain Saw Massacre vibes. “Triangle” is a time-travel episode filled with some crafty camerawork and long takes, à la Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope. The show’s final season even features an episode with the unpronounceable title “Rm9sbG93ZXJz” (which translates to "Followers" in Base64 code) that contains almost no dialogue and a fleet of creepy drones.
'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Trailer Reveals the Dark Secrets of Foxworth Hall

Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.
The 10 Greatest Episodes of Daria, Ranked

Daria is one of the greatest animated sitcoms of all time. The adventures of the intelligent, sarcastic, and pessimistic suburbanite are a perfect time capsule of turn-of-the-millennium America. The show is a brilliant satire of the late 90s landscape and the teenage "Culture of Meh" that followed the grunge movement.
8 Characters From 'Only Murders in the Building' That Need More Screen Time in Season 2

After a successful first season, Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will launch on Hulu Tuesday, June 28. The first block of episodes follows an unlikely group of three armchair detectives striving to solve a strange death in the Arconia, their opulent apartment building. Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired actor best known for his syndicated television show from the 1990s, is played by Steve Martin. Martin Short portrays Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director. Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez, is an artist with tangled ties to the Arconia and the mounting number of homicide victims.
'Ozark': 10 Biggest Betrayals, Ranked

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 will premiere on April 29, bringing the Netflix series to a close. The show follows the Byrdes, an ordinary Chicago family who find themselves entangled in a life of crime after a drug cartel blackmails dad Marty (Jason Bateman). While Ozark's quality has at times...
'The Office': 5 Times Michael Scott Was Surprisingly Wholesome

Dunder Mifflin, the fictitious paper company within the world of The Office has seen its fair share of comedy and hijinks. The majority of these are instigated by Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who had fun annoying his various employees and often made questionable choices, to the chagrin of HR rep Toby (Paul Lieberstein) and his colleagues. Michael often disregards everyone’s personal space and boundaries in order to be seen and included by everyone around him.
How 'El Camino' Served as a Fitting Epilogue for 'Breaking Bad'

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming season of Better Call Saul is the hints it will drop about the post-Breaking Bad world. Throughout the series, black and white footage of Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) exploits after being placed in the witness program at the end of Breaking Bad’s final season have been teased. It’s a rare glimpse into the future, which so far has thankfully not ruined the seemingly perfect Breaking Bad finale “Felina.”
How 'Severance' Season 1 Foreshadowed That Big Helly Reveal in the Finale

From the moment Apple TV+’s Severance began, we’ve seen the world through the eyes of Helly (Britt Lower), a woman with no memory of basic details about herself who finds herself working for a mysterious company called Lumon. As Helly and we soon learn, this is because she voluntarily participated in a process called severance, where a chip in the brain allows one to keep their work life and personal life entirely separate, creating two different versions of the same person. Helly’s outie, in essence, like the other severed employees in the building, sentenced herself to a life where she could be doing anything for the company she’s working for, with no clue about what it is and how to get out of the arrangement. Of course, as the finale proved, Helly’s life is a lot different than the others in the company.
10 Soap Opera Actors Who Played More Than One Character On The Same Show

Soap opera actors are considered some of the most hardworking performers in Hollywood, needing to memorize long scripts in a short timeframe, put their all into every romantic and dramatic scene, and shoot sometimes three episodes a day with no possibility of retakes. But General Hospital isn't the only soap...
Arcane: 9 'League Of Legends' Characters Fans Want To See In Season 2

League of Legends fans are passionate about their champions, so much so that their backstories and misadventures are continually being catalogued and created in expanded media and spinoff games. Arcane is one such example of League’s characters being reimagined and fleshed out. The animated series is one of Netflix’s most successful shows, achieving an impressive 100% approval rating (according to the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes) and setting the record as Netflix’s highest-rated series within a week of its release.
From 'Better Call Saul' to 'Angel': 6 TV Spin-Offs That Are Better Than The Original

The entertainment industry is always looking for a new way to capitalize on and expand their fictional universes. It seems that everything is getting a spin-off these days. Marvel, for example, is currently at the height of its latest phase and has broadened their horizon over to the small screen with shows like Wandavision and letting fans connect the dots; it’s all part of Kevin Feige‘s grand plan, but not all shows have their entire timeline planned out Marvel-style.
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Recap: What You Need to Know for Season 4

The first half of Stranger Things Season 4 is set to drop on Netflix on May 27. We won’t have to wait long for the second half of the season to follow, as it’s scheduled for a July 1 release. Since Season 4 contains nine episodes, it won’t be an even split, with the first five hitting Netflix in May and the final four coming to our screens in July.
How to Watch Marvel's 'The Defenders' Saga in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Before the age of Disney+ and the consistent stream of both MCU and Star Wars-related content, Netflix cornered the early market on superhero shows. These shows are built around characters such as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple. Even before the crossover event in The Defenders, characters, references, and actions were very much linked. For a time, fans of the series thought that these favored shows would be pushed into the shadows forever. That is until Matt Murdock flew into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. He was followed shortly by Vincent D'Onofrio’s Kingpin in the MCU series Hawkeye, which raised questions about what the state of the rest of The Defenders would be.
'The Way Down' Part 2 Trailer Dives Deeper Into the Cult of Gwen Shamblin

"The higher the hair, the closer to God" is definitely a phrase lived up to by Gwen Shamblin Lara, the founder of the Weigh Down Workshop. And now her story is coming back to HBO Max after seven months away. Following the unbelievable true story behind the late cult leader and founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church, the series takes viewers behind the scenes of the church’s destructive hold on its community through brainwashing weight loss techniques. Originally released in September 2021, the series quickly climbed to the top of its game, earning itself the title of HBO’s most-watched docuseries at that time. The final two episodes of The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin will premiere on Thursday, April 28.
'We Own This City' Trailer Showcases Tension Between Baltimore Cops and Civilians

As the upcoming HBO series We Own This City nears its premiere date, it’s time to take another look at the story with a new trailer that showcases tensions so high they'll make viewers jump to the edge of their seats. The six episodes will chronicle the Gun Trace Task Force scandal that shocked Baltimore and the rest of the country in 2017, developed by George Pelecanos and David Simon, the same duo that brought together the widely acclaimed crime series The Wire.
