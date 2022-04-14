ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need2Know: Subway Shooting Latest, Migrants Sent to DC & Go Microchip Yourself

By Cheddar Staff, Jack Gallop
 3 days ago
Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, April 14, 2022:

SUBWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT ARRESTED

Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly put an end to his own time on the lam when he called police and told them where to find him in downtown Manhattan. Now he's facing federal terrorism charges. The suspect’s motive is still unclear, though investigators found hours of profanity-laced videos he posted online, where he expresses hatred toward a number of groups. One of the videos was posted as recently as Monday. James faces life in prison if convicted. AP

UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

RUSSIAN FLAGSHIP HIT: Ukraine says two of its missiles badly damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, but Russia said the crew evacuated the guided-missile cruiser Moskva as a result of a fire without acknowledging an attack. AP

NEW NATO MEMBERS?: Sweden and Finland took crucial steps toward becoming members of NATO. Despite both countries having a long history of neutrality, the Finnish prime minister expects her country, which shares Europe’s longest border with Russia, to join the U.S.-led military alliance “within weeks.” Sweden’s prime minister echoed that sentiment, though each country will make a decision on joining NATO independently. Officials say Russia could respond with “military and political consequences.” AP

U.S. SENDS $800 MILLION: In an hour-long phone call, President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. will send an additional $800 million of military and other security aid to Ukraine. The package includes 11 helicopters, 40,000 rounds of artillery, 500 Javelin missiles, 300 armored vehicles and 300 Switchblade drones. ABC NEWS

TRANSIT MASK MANDATE EXTENDED

The nationwide mask mandate for public transportation has been extended two weeks, now set to expire May 3. The CDC announced the extension following an uptick in Covid cases around the country. The mandate, originally set to expire April 18, applies to passengers on planes, buses and trains. Earlier this week, Philadelphia announced a city-wide mask mandate as the U.S. sees a wave of reinstated mask orders. AP

Planes, trains and automaskbiles.

AMAZON SELLER SURCHARGE

Amazon is adding a “fuel and inflation” surcharge of around 5% to existing fees it charges sellers who use the company’s warehouses and delivery services. The added tax on fulfillment services is part of Amazon’s effort to dump costs on its sellers that have increased due to rising oil prices and increased inflation. Eighty-nine percent of Amazon merchants already pay to take advantage of the company’s fulfillment services, so this will be on top of that. Last year, sellers paid Amazon $103 billion in fees, about 22% of the company’s overall revenue. CHEDDAR

BUS OF MIGRANTS SENT TO DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a group of undocumented migrants on a bus to Washington, D.C., to protest the Biden administration’s reversal of a Trump-era border policy. The policy, known as Title 42, was originally implemented to stop the spread of Covid. It prevented over 1.7 million people from entering the U.S. from the Southern border. The migrants were dropped off blocks away from the Capitol building, though it’s unclear how many were on the bus and where they went afterward. NBC NEWS

YELP ABORTION ASSISTANCE

Joining companies like Apple, Citi and Salesforce, Yelp will cover the travel expenses of employees who must travel out of state for abortions. All 4,000 employees at the online review service are eligible, but its 200 workers in Texas will be the most likely to take advantage, after the state passed a law banning in-state abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Taking it one step further, Uber and Lyft will pay legal fees for drivers who are sued under the new Texas law for transporting passengers to abortion appointments. CHEDDAR

CRYPTO COWBOYS

The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL team sponsored by a cryptocurrency platform, inking a long-term deal with Blockchain.com. The London-based crypto company will be the exclusive digital asset partner for the NFL’s highest-valued team. Though fans still can’t use crypto at Cowboys games, Blockchain will take advantage of the iconic Cowboys brand by posting advertisements throughout AT&T Stadium and having its own club space. Blockchain's goal is to broaden the public’s understanding of cryptocurrency. For the Cowboys, the overall goal is … money. ESPN

Sure, but can Blockchain block at the line.

TIKTOK TESTS DISLIKE BUTTON

TikTok is testing a feature that allows users to dislike comments. The social media app said individuals can flag comments they find “irrelevant or inappropriate” without the number of dislikes being visible to others. TikTok already allows you to dislike videos with its “not interested” button. By providing the same option for comments, the company hopes to “keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement.” The dislike feature is currently being tested in regions outside the United States. YAHOO

Keep the comment section clean? Good luck with that, TikTok.

STREAMING SCOOP

FIFA+: FIFA has launched FIFA+, a streaming service that will feature 40,000 live soccer matches. The service will also provide archived footage and original documentaries, among other programming. It’s free with ads, though subscription options are always subject to change. FIFA

CNN+: Two weeks after premiering, CNN+ is seeing a disappointing return in viewership: Fewer than 10,000 are tuning in daily. The silver lining is that the $5.99 monthly subscription service just became available on Roku this week, and has yet to drop on Android TV, so there’s still hope it can take off as a top news streamer. CNBC

IMDB TV: IMDb TV is now Amazon Freevee. The platform’s rebrand hopes to better reflect the free cost of its ad-supported service and distinguish it from the IMDb website. The rebrand takes off on April 27. THR

LEFTOVERS: MICROCHIP YOURSELF

Rather than using an old-school credit card, speed up the payment process by getting microchipped. European tech company Walletmor is selling microchips the size of a grain of rice that cost a non-refundable $300. The chip must be surgically implanted into the payer’s body, preferably in the hand for the most convenient usage. Once activated by a digital wallet, it’s used like a credit card: You simply wave your hand over the card reader, and voila! The chips are currently only being sold in parts of Europe, and Walletmor says around 200 people already have the implants. BBC

Need2Know Podcast Note: The Need2Know podcast is taking a break for now. We're looking forward to bringing you more context and analysis on the big stories of the day in a few weeks. In the meantime, check out our archive on Apple or Spotify, or watch on YouTube, and send us your feedback!

