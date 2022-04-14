The Kid Laroi calls his ex-manager Scooter Braun a 'mistake' in viral TikTok clip - but all is not what it seems

The Kid Laroi caused quite the stir on TikTok this week when he spruiked his upcoming single Thousand Miles to his three million followers.

On Wednesday, the Australian rapper, 18, shared a clip of himself staring at the camera while his new song played in the background, alongside the caption: 'Show me your last mistake. Use this sound.'

Cryptically, the footage then flashed to a photo slideshow of his ex-manager Scooter Braun, 40, while the accompanying lyrics said: 'Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make, I know I’m gon’ make tonight.'

Viral sensation: The Kid Laroi caused quite the stir on social media as he spruiked his upcoming single Thousand Miles on Wednesday

The video amassed more than 140,000 likes, with many thinking it was a thinly-veiled swipe at Braun - who the singer worked with for just three months last year.

However, Daily Mail Australia understands the post is just a bit of light-hearted banter between the pair.

The video could imply the duo might be working together in future, or that Laroi's biggest mistake was parting ways with Scooter rather than working with him.

Bizarre: Cryptically, the camera then flashed to a slideshow of photos of Scooter Braun, 40

Daily Mail Australia has contacted a representative for Scooter Braun and The Kid Laroi for further comment.

Thousand Miles is set for release on April 13.

The Kid Laroi – real name Charlton Howard – left Braun for Adam Leber's Rebel Management in September, according to Billboard.

Amicable: However, Daily Mail Australia understands the post is just a bit of light-hearted banter between the pair.

At the time, Braun said that the pair parted ways amicably.

'Laroi is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best,' he told the publication.

'I'm proud of the historic success we had together in our short time—I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.'

The Kid Laroi will return to tour Australia and New Zealand in June this year.