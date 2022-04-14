ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home interior specialist shares the best ways to display your flowers on the table this Easter

By Amelia Roach
 2 days ago

Home interior specialists have revealed how to arrange a bouquet of flowers perfectly within your home this Easter with just two simple tricks.

European interior store Westwing uses only a few household items to create a beautiful bunch of flowers and the hacks have left millions impressed.

To arrange flowers perfectly first find a glass vase you would like to arrange them in, then with clear sticky tape create vertical lines that reach the edge of the vase.

Home interior specialists have revealed how to arrange a bouquet of flowers perfectly within your home this Easter with just two simple tricks
Once you have straight vertical lines attach horizontal lines of sticky tape on top to create a 'checkerboard' type pattern.

Then simply place individual flower stems through the sticky tape squares to create a full looking bunch of flowers.

This hack will help the flowers stand straight and creates perfect positioning among stems and leaves, just make sure to fill the vase with water before applying tape.

'With this hack your flower bouquets will look stunning,' Westwing wrote.

The interior specialists also suggest using mesh wire, that's available from pet stores or hardware stores, to create another floral arrangement hack.

To perform the second bouquet trick simply fold a small amount of mesh wire in half and place it at the bottom of a vase.

The interior specialists also suggest using mesh wire, that's available from pet stores or hardware stores, to create another floral arrangement hack
Then place individual flowers into the mesh to create the illusion of upright and straight stems, this hack seems most effective on sparse bouquet arrangements.

Both hack videos have received thousands of views from TikTok users and hundreds have commented on the stunningly simple bouquet tricks.

'Such a smart idea! Will be doing this the next time I get flowers! Wow,' a user wrote.

