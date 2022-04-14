ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Novel Injection Repairs Severe Spinal Cord Injuries in Mice

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

THURSDAY, April 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A brighter future could be in store for people with a spinal cord injury if new animal research pans out in humans. Mice that were paralyzed due to severe spinal cord damage regained the ability to walk within four weeks of receiving an experimental...

www.usnews.com

Nature.com

Spinal cord ischaemia following the gluteal injection of Benzathine benzylpenicillin

Spinal cord injury is a devastating complication, though rare but possible following the intramuscular injection of the Penicillin. The spinal cord injury can be permanent, leaving the patient with paralysis, bowel and bladder incontinence, and with other associated morbidities. Case presentation. We report a 25-year-old gentleman who developed anterior spinal...
technologynetworks.com

Compound Surprisingly Silences Seizure Severity in Mice

Researchers studying epileptic seizures of the temporal lobe – the most common type of epilepsy – discovered a compound that reduces seizures in the hippocampus, a brain region where many such seizures originate. The compound, known as TC-2153, lessened the severity of seizures in mice. The scientists report...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Chicago, IL
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
Nature.com

Standard set of network outcomes for traumatic spinal cord injury: a consensus-based approach using the Delphi method

The purpose of this study is to define a standardized (network) outcomes set for traumatic spinal cord injury (t-SCI), covering the patient journey from acute to chronic rehabilitation phase, including patient-relevant outcomes, adequate measurement instruments, as well as case-mix and risk factors. Setting. Acute Spinal Cord Injury (ASCI) Unit Nijmegen,...
WVNews

WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management now offering spinal cord stimulator for painful diabetic neuropathy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management is now offering a new spinal cord stimulation (SCS) procedure for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN). HFX for PDN is the first and only high frequency spinal cord stimulation system approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a specific indication for PDN.
Nature.com

Surgical timing in traumatic spinal cord injury: current practice and obstacles to early surgery in Latin America

To evaluate current practice of Latin American spine surgeons regarding surgical timing in patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (tSCI) and to identify potential barriers for early surgery. Setting. Web-based. Methods. A web-based questionnaire was sent to members of AOSpine Latin America. Questions involved demographic features, familiarity with management of...
Nature.com

Cold sensitivity, functional disability and predicting factors after a repaired digital nerve injury

To investigate self-reported cold sensitivity and functional disability after a repaired digital nerve injury. We identified 3204 individuals operated with digital nerve repair in the Swedish national quality registry for hand surgery (HAKIR). Patient-reported symptoms, including cold sensitivity and perceived disability, were examined using two questionnaires (HQ-8 and QuickDASH), three and 12Â months postoperatively. Patients with diabetes (n"‰="‰48; 3%) were identified in the Swedish National Diabetes Register (NDR). Cold sensitivity (scored 0"“100) was the most prominent symptom among 1553 included individuals (998 men, 555 women; median age 41 [IQR 27"“54] years). In the regression analysis, flexor tendon injury, hand fracture and injury to multiple structures predicted worsened cold sensitivity (6.9, 15.5 and 25.0 points; p"‰="‰0.005, 0.046 and"‰<"‰0.001) at 12Â months. Individuals with moderate (30"“70) and severe (>"‰70) cold sensitivity had higher QuickDASH scores at three and 12Â months postoperatively than individuals with mild cold sensitivity (6.0 and 5.5; 19.8 and 21.0 points; p"‰="‰0.001). Flexor tendon injury, injuries to multiple structures and diabetes had significant effect on QuickDASH scores at three, but not at 12, months postoperatively. Cold sensitivity is common after a digital nerve repair and impacts self-reported disability. A concomitant injury, particularly multiple injuries, predicts postoperative cold sensitivity.
Medical News Today

Novel cancer treatment eradicates tumors in mice in 6 days

Recently, researchers at Rice University in Houston investigated a novel way of administering anticancer medications using mice models. Their results show that this new experimental treatment eradicates ovarian and colorectal cancers in mice. The authors of the study hope to replicate their findings in humans later this year. new cases...
MedicalXpress

Genetic variation common among Black individuals is associated with higher risk of heart failure and death

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association led by researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine found that being a carrier of a genetic variation known as Val122Ile in the transthyretin, or TTR gene, was significantly associated with an increased risk of heart failure and death. Research shows that this Val122Ile variation is more commonly seen among individuals of African ancestry.
The Weather Channel

Using mRNA Technology from COVID-19 Vaccines, UK Scientists May Have Discovered World's First Cure for Heart Attacks

UK scientists may have discovered the world's first cure for heart attacks using the same mRNA technology as COVID-19 vaccines. The human heart has no capacity to heal itself after a heart attack. But a new technique called genetic tracking — built on the same technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines — can help new heart cells replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, develop new muscle tissue.
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
US News and World Report

What to Know About Anxiety Medications

Anxiety medications help many people live better with their condition. Anxiety disorders are common. It's completely normal to feel anxious sometimes. Whether your concerns are related to work, family or a big event, it's totally normal to feel anxious from time to time. "Everybody gets nervous," says Robert L. Alesiani,...
US News and World Report

What You Need to Know About the Dr. Now Diet

The diet is designed to help people with obesity lose weight before bariatric surgery. The Dr. Now Diet is a highly restrictive low-calorie, low-carbohydrate diet that was developed by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who is known for conducting surgery on patients with obesity on the TLC reality show “My 600-Lb. Life.” The program follows patients who weigh more than 600 pounds before, and then after, weight-loss surgery.
