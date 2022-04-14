ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne NWS Service Warns Of “Impactful Weather” Next Few Days

By Doug Randall
KOWB AM 1290
 3 days ago
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says "impactful weather," including strong winds and some snow, can be expected in southeast Wyoming over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:....

Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

