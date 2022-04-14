How 9 Directors Are Transforming the Met’s Period Rooms for “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

It is perhaps a testament to The Lambs Club that, despite the restaurant’s chaotic placement right off of Times Square, its awning still catches your eye the moment you turn the corner on 44th Street. Part of it, sure, is its bright red coloring. But it’s also the recognition that comes with the name: the Stanford White building was once home to the famous theatrical social club of, in the alleged words of George S. Kaufman, “actors trying to be gentlemen,” like Cecile B. DeMille, Fred Astaire, Eugene O'Neill, and Irving Berlin. Even when the club moved on to a new location in Rockefeller Center in the 1950s, a restaurant of the same name remained and took on an illustrious reputation of its own as a lunch spot for the various publishing houses nearby. Simply put: if you’ve lived in Manhattan anytime in the past century, you’ve heard of The Lambs Club—and maybe even been there too.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO