Visual Art

How 9 Directors Are Transforming the Met’s Period Rooms for “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

By Chloe Malle
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Sofia Coppola is seated, elbow perched on knee, on the oak steps of the McKim, Mead, and White Stair Hall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She is dressed in crisp Chanel separates, in sharp contrast to the ornately beaded aubergine velvet dress on the mannequin in front of her. “It’s...

Vogue Magazine

The Lambs Club Is Back—Bringing a Bit of Old New York Along With It

It is perhaps a testament to The Lambs Club that, despite the restaurant’s chaotic placement right off of Times Square, its awning still catches your eye the moment you turn the corner on 44th Street. Part of it, sure, is its bright red coloring. But it’s also the recognition that comes with the name: the Stanford White building was once home to the famous theatrical social club of, in the alleged words of George S. Kaufman, “actors trying to be gentlemen,” like Cecile B. DeMille, Fred Astaire, Eugene O'Neill, and Irving Berlin. Even when the club moved on to a new location in Rockefeller Center in the 1950s, a restaurant of the same name remained and took on an illustrious reputation of its own as a lunch spot for the various publishing houses nearby. Simply put: if you’ve lived in Manhattan anytime in the past century, you’ve heard of The Lambs Club—and maybe even been there too.
Vogue Magazine

Anna Van Patten’s Elegant Night at the Save Venice Gala

Few galas are as glamorous as Save Venice’s annual fête. The charity event led by maestra Lauren Santo Domingo aims to protect the art, architecture, and heritage of Italy’s famed city of love. Each year its attendees raise millions to preserve paintings by old masters, Venetian churches, and the legacy of one of the world’s cultural capitals. The celebrations also make for a star-studded evening out, and this weekend New York’s society set took over Casa Cipriani for a night on the town. There, alongside names like Sienna Miller, Alex Rodriguez, and Nicky Hilton, Gossip Girl star Anna Van Patten attended for the first time.
Vogue Magazine

Americans Near Paris: A New Exhibition in France Highlights the Work of Isabel and Ruben Toledo

As part of SCAD’s 20th anniversary celebrations, the school’s museum is putting on the first posthumous exhibition of Isabel Toledo’s work. “Love Letter” highlights the collaboration between the late designer–best known for creating Michelle Obama’s Inauguration ensemble–and her artist husband Ruben. Isabel, explains curator Christina Frank, encouraged Ruben, who worked extensively in black and white, to add color to his repertoire, and the exhibition represents those two spectra. Most of the pieces on exhibition are from the 2000s, an era that is being deeply mined at the present. Here, Ruben Toledo talks to us about his and Isabel’s connection to France, and what defines American fashion.
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
Vogue Magazine

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture—and Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she’s ever seen. (Quite the statement, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron.)
Vogue Magazine

Leave It to Rihanna To Make PJs Super Stylish

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna’s dinner outings have served as her own personal runway. Whether she’s heading to Nobu in vintage Dior, or to Giorgio Baldi in a feathered Saint Laurent minidress, the superstar always makes grabbing a bite look extra chic. There’s even a viral tweet going around joking that “Rihanna is going to end up going in labor at Giorgio Baldi,” the hip L.A. restaurant where stars go to be seen. Last night in Beverly Hills, Rihanna only continued this stylish energy while heading out for dinner at Wally’s—only this time around, she served up a polished take on pajama dressing.
Vogue Magazine

19 Thoughts I Had About Harry Styles’s Dazzling Coachella Performance

If you woke up in the wee hours of Saturday morning feeling a mysterious mix of FOMO and titillation, it was likely because at 11:35 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, Harry Styles was emerging in a Gucci sequined jumpsuit and beginning his first-weekend headlining set at Coachella. “We have a full moon, you have a ticket, and I have the flavor,” the consummate showman promised before delivering 80 minutes of sonic joy in the desert. So here are 19 thoughts I had about Styles’s Coachella debut (which you can also watch by scrolling back through the video below).
Vogue Magazine

I Despise Festival Style, Except for Kate Moss’s

When I run a Google Image Search for “Coachella style,” I receive a flower-crown-wearing barrage of the same results: Cutoff denim shorts! Bandeau tops! A wide-brim hat! Something with fringe! While this look is largely for the people enjoying the beating sun and pulsating tunes of Coachella on the West Coast, let’s not forget Kate Moss, a festival icon in her own right.
Vogue Magazine

Go Behind the Scenes of Rihanna’s Epic Vogue Cover Shoot

When it comes to turning a look, Rihanna gives the supermodels a run for their money. The multi-talented star has never met an outfit she can’t pull off or a camera that doesn’t yield to her charms, all of which makes her a welcome presence on the cover of Vogue. This time (her seventh!), Rihanna took her much-discussed maternity style to the next level by posing for Annie Leibovitz in a suite at The Ritz. One of the few who could make leaning on a Paris balcony in a floor-length Marc Jacobs coat and Savage X Fenty briefs seem like a reasonable proposition. Rihanna makes the epic runway looks selected by stylists Alex Harrington and Jahleel Weaver seem like a second-skin.
Vogue Magazine

Collection

At a Jonathan Cohen appointment, a pair of party pants made from rainbow-bright fabric paillettes practically shimmied off the rack. Cohen makes pretty dresses, often in floral prints that he paints himself. His aesthetic leans exuberant, but the pants stood out, not least of all because the fabric paillettes were made using scraps from prior collections.
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Pastel Pink Bralette Shows She’s Ready for Spring

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna is in the final stages of pregnancy, and her maternity wardrobe has gone in a slightly comfier—but no less chic—direction. The singer has been reaching for bralettes and button-down blouses that are not at all restrictive, and still let her bump do the talking.
Vogue Magazine

Dr. Martens’s New Creative Director Darren McKoy on the Secret to Staying Relevant

For proof that Dr. Martens boots are all the rage with Gen Z right now, just look at this new TikTok trend. Young creators on the app, claiming they can’t afford a pair of the brand’s iconic 1460 boots ($170), are buying similar styles and then coloring the stitching yellow with a marker, to replicate the authentic Docs look. This current appetite for the boots is impressive, given the footwear style was first introduced 62 years ago.
Vogue Magazine

The Great Shoe Debate: To Heel, Or Not To Heel?

After a series of COVID-related cancellations and half starts, fashion month was back in February, yes—but not quite as we knew it. With the colossal cultural changes we are all facing after seasons of isolation, we seem to be in a kind of holding pattern in many ways, with no leading contenders emerging from the shows in at least one major category: shoes.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

