Man Utd news LIVE: United have ‘held talks’ with Enzo Fernandez, Darwin Nunez deal ENDORSED – Ten Hag latest

MANCHESTER UNITED have 'held talks' with talented River Plate youngster Enzo Fernandez according to reports.

Fernandez, 21, has caught the eye of Real Madrid and Manchester City but it is the Red Devil's who have made the first move.

United's other target for the summer, Darwin Nunez impressed yet again in Benfica's Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

And it is believed that fellow countryman Edinson Cavani's relationship with the sought-after striker could lure Nunez to Old Trafford.

Also keep up to date with the latest news regarding Erik Ten Hag as a deal between the Ajax manager and United edges closer.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford in our live blog...

Spurs 'crazy' about United target

Manchester United are desperate to be bring Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Old Trafford - but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Serbian midfielder for several months, and had made him one of their priority targets ahead of a huge squad overhaul.

However, Calciomercato (via The Express) now report that Spurs manager Antonio Conte and his sporting director Fabio Paratici are 'crazy' about the 27-year-old.

It's caused concern within the United boardroom that Conte's reputation in Italy and the North London club's geographical setting may put them in a favourable position to land the player.

Morning, United fans

United's interest in Antonio Rudiger and Darwin Nunez could be revving up - but easing down on Kalvin Phillips.

And Erik ten Hag's appointment as permanent boss appears ready for rubber-stamping next week.

Meanwhile, Saturday's home game with bottom side Norwich is far more important than United would have hoped or expected.

That's because surely only victory will keep alive their top-four hopes.

But of course interim chief Ralf Rangnick's preparations have been overshadowed by talk of Ten Hag's arrival, as well as transfer speculation.

Chelsea centre-back Rudiger looms larger than ever on the radar after his outstanding display against Real Madrid.

But United would reportedly face stiff opposition for the German from other interested giants, like PSG, Barcelona and Juventus.

The Blues hope to keep the 29-year-old but he's out of contract this summer.

It's claimed Old Trafford striker Edinson Cavani has pushed the case of Uruguay strike-partner Darwin Nunez joining the Red Devils.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the £68million-rated Benfica superstar.

But it looks increasingly likely that England midfielder Phillips will sign a new long deal with Leeds.

Utd's Dutch connection tipped to brief Ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand reckons Erik ten Hag will be getting the lay of the land at Man United from the club’s former personnel before taking the job.

Ferdinand said on his podcast: “He’ll be having conversations. He’ll be speaking to people like Rene (Meulenstein), Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam and Edwin van der Sar about what it is like at Manchester United.

“I know the people who are there right now are working diligently to get a structure in place for the new manager and have a real good go at getting the right talent.

“It’s about that conversation with ten Hag and the people that run the club on how the recruitment is done.

“The key conversation is who is that driven by? Is it the manager who’s incoming or the recruitment staff, saying ‘this is the player, this is the DNA’. These are the conversations I’m sure are happening.”

'Cris cross with Conte being on Utd boss list'

Cristiano Ronaldo opposed Manchester United appointing Antonio Conte as manager, according to reports.

Conte, 52, was being considered as a possible successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the Norwegian was sacked in November.

The board decided the Italian would not be suited to taking over at Old Trafford but only after hearing input from Ronaldo.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo’s reservations about appointing Conte were fed back to the board.

As well as Conte being touted as a possible replacement for Solskjaer, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was also said to be in the mix.

But it is now claimed his name was only mentioned to appease Ronaldo.

CR7 enjoyed great success playing under Zidane, winning La Liga and the Champions League on three occasions.

Erik should 'go with that banana'

Rafael van der Vaart has told Erik ten Hag to hurry up and take the Manchester United job, writes JOSHUA JONES.

And the 109-cap Netherlands international called on his compatriot to "throw out" any uncooperative stars at Old Trafford.

The current Ajax boss has already had an interview to succeed Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

And reports this week suggest a "verbal agreement" has been reached between Ten Hag and United.

All that remains is for the Red Devils need to negotiate a compensation package with Ajax.

And Van der Vaart urged the incoming boss to waste no time in signing the contract.

The former playmaker, who came through the youth ranks at Ajax, told Ziggo Sport: "If Ten Hag receives such an offer, he should not even think about it and go with that banana.

"That's an impression. You have to stay a little humble. He is a great trainer, he did a great job at Ajax. But Manchester United or the big clubs, don't let them wait."

Edinson 'hopes Utd win Nunez race'

With Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea all linked with Darwin Nunez, it’s claimed Edinson Cavani has been pressing for the Red Devils to recruit his Uruguay team-mate since 2021.

Cavani, 35, could well depart Old Trafford in the summer, whilst 22-year-old fellow striker Nunez appears sure to quit Benfica.

And 90Min claim the PSG legend reckons that £68million-rated Nunez would be the perfect young goal-getter that many think United need.

Morocco want Blanc for World Cup

Former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc is wanted by Morocco to lead their World Cup campaign, writes KEALAN HUGHES.

Vahid Halilhodzic is currently the boss of the Atlas Lions but Morocco are said to be considering getting rid of the Bosnian despite him leading them to Qatar qualification.

And they have eyed former Paris Saint-Germain boss Blanc as his replacement, according to French Football News.

It appears Blanc is a man in high demand as Nigeria are also considering appointing the Frenchman.

The Super Eagles are still on the hunt for a permanent manager after sacking Gernot Rohr before the Africa Cup of Nations.

Temporary boss Augustine Eguavoen failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup so will not take the team forward.

Rud Devil?

Transfer interest in Antonio Rudiger is set to ramp up this week after Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League.

Rudiger, 29, scored in the second leg against Real Madrid but Chelsea let their 3-0 lead slip and exited the competition.

Now the Spanish giants could rub salt in the wounds by making an approach for Rudiger in the coming days.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer and there has been a lot of talk about his future with Chelsea desperate to keep hold of him.

Several foreign clubs are keen on Rudiger and are ready to make a move now Chelsea are out of Europe. According to reports, Rudiger was not prepared to decide his future while the Blues remained in the Champions League.

Barcelona have previously held talks with the German’s representatives about a possible move.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also said to be interested in Rudiger and might believe now is the right time to make a move.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been monitoring Rudiger’s situation but first the club will likely need to sort out their managerial situation.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly verbally agreed to join the Red Devils on a four-year deal.

Win the pink

United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez has left fans in awe after posing in a pink dress in an old school yellow Corvette, writes JOSHUA MBU.

The 28-year-old soon-to-be mother of THREE looked sensational in a large pink tulle dress.

Buenos Aires-born Rodriguez managed to fit the dress and her big belly into the sports car for a snap.

She is due to give birth to the twins later this year. They will join Rodriguez and Ronaldo's already large family.

The couple already have Alana together.

But the twins will also join Cristiano Jr, 11, as well as twins Eva and Mateo, 4, who have a different mother.

Ronaldo landed himself in hot water at the weekend after slapping a mobile phone out of a teenage Everton supporter's hand after United's defeat at Goodison Park.

Ronaldo later apologised on social media, offering to arrange tickets to a game at Old Trafford for teenager Jake.

But mum Sarah Kelly claims that her autistic son doesn't want to attend a Man United game or meet Ronaldo after his ordeal that allegedly left him with bruising on his hand.

'Utd chose Lindelof over Van Dijk'

United reportedly signed Victor Lindelof ahead of Virgil van Dijk.

VVD's ex-Southampton team-mate Charlie Austin was 'gobsmacked' when the Dutchman revealed the snub - shortly before he joined Liverpool.

A host of European and Premier League sides were keen to sign Van Dijk back in 2017.

Then-United manager Jose Mourinho was desperate for a centre-half and tracked the ex-Celtic ace for months.

However, the Special One instead bought Lindelof from Benfica, whereas VVD switched to Anfield, winning the Champions League and Prem.

QPR striker Austin told talkSPORT Drive: “I remember at the back end of his Southampton career we were sitting on the bench together at Chelsea away.

“I said to him ‘come on Virgil what’s going on, surely Manchester United must have been in for you?’ They’re a massive club in England.

“He said ‘do you know what, Chaz - in the summer it was between me and Lindelof, and they went for Lindelof’.

“Nobody knows that. He told me on the bench and I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked.”

Sweden ace Lindelof is still at United but has struggled for regular action and with injuries

Utd target Kalvin closer to Leeds deal

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is hopeful of a new deal to stay at the club long-term, despite interest from Manchester United.

The England star, 26, currently earns around £38,000-per-week, but has just two years left on his contract.

It is expected that he would be given a huge pay rise to warn off any potential suitors.

And Phillips is more open to staying at Elland Road than ever, which will be a bitter blow to the Red Devils.

The Yorkshire Pirlo is happy to be back in the first team fold again after an injury-hit campaign.

He also feels positive about Leeds' future following the appointment of Jesse Marsch.

Training sessions have been enjoyable, and he is confident the club will push on and avoid relegation after a run of decent results.

Phillips is determined to commit to his boyhood side before the summer to end any speculation about his future.

Liverpool, Man Utd, and Aston Villa were all linked with him.

While Newcastle are also said to have entered the race to acquire his services.

Nunez boost for Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea

Darwin Nunez's new agent will now meet with top European clubs ahead of a £68million summer transfer away from Benfica, according to reports.

The Uruguayan has been in red-hot form in Portugal this season, attracting the interest of plenty of the continent's elite teams.

Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among those to have taken a liking to the 22-year-old striker.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nunez will definitely leave Benfica for £68m this summer.

He claims that the forward now has a new agent that will begin negotiating with other clubs.

Nunez is under contract with Benfica until June 2025.

It's added that he has already been "discussed" by Man United chiefs as a potential target. While Arsenal were reportedly keen in January. Chelsea are believed to have been scouting the prolific ace. And West Ham also tried in January, only to be knocked back.

Man Utd, Real Madrid, PSG & Barca eye Rudiger

Transfer interest in Antonio Rudiger is set to ramp up this week after Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League.

Rudiger, 29, scored in the second leg against Real Madrid but Chelsea let their 3-0 lead slip and exited the competition.

Now the Spanish giants could rub salt in the wounds by making an approach for Rudiger in the coming days.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer and there has been a lot of talk about his future with Chelsea desperate to keep hold of him.

Several foreign clubs are keen on Rudiger and are ready to make a move now Chelsea are out of Europe. According to reports, Rudiger was not prepared to decide his future while the Blues remained in the Champions League.

Barcelona have previously held talks with the German's representatives about a possible move.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also said to be interested in Rudiger and might believe now is the right time to make a move.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been monitoring Rudiger's situation but first the club will likely need to sort out their managerial situation.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly verbally agreed to join the Red Devils on a four-year deal.

How Red Devils' loanees are faring

FEATURE: United have an array of talents currently out on loan deals, with some faring better than others, writes GIACOMO PISA.

While a number of young guns went away in an attempt to kickstart their careers others did so in a bid to reignite theirs, having flopped at Old Trafford.

Some left while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge, while others departed under the orders of Ralf Rangnick. But when they return a new man will be in place, likely to be Ajax gaffer Erik ten Hag.

And how they've fared out on loan could well shape what Ten Hag's plans for their futures are, if he is the man appointed.

Anthony Martial - Sevilla

The French forward initially hit the ground running in Spain, before things quickly turned sour.

Donny van de Beek - Everton

The 24-year-old midfielder managed to start five league games in a row for the Toffees, but picked up a thigh injury earlier this month.

James Garner - Nottingham Forest

Perhaps the most successful of Manchester United's current loanees, Garner is in the midst of a promotion charge with Nottingham Forest.

FOR A FULL VERDICT ON ALL THE PLAYERS BELOW CLICK HERE.

'United can win title if they sign Kane and Rice'

Just two stellar signings can make United title challengers next season.

That's the claim of ex-Three Lions' midfielder Carlton Palmer - but he reckons that England duo of Spurs striker Harry Kane and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice could be out of reach for the Red Devils.

Incoming Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag certainly faces a challenging summer transfer window, with doubts over most areas of the team.

And asked if Kane and Rice would make the difference, Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: “Of course.

"They’ve got to be title contenders. I don’t think it’s going to happen.

"They definitely need to strengthen at the back. They definitely need a midfield player, and they definitely need a front player. So, we’ll have to see.”

Wenger wants some throws replaced by kick-ins

Arsene Wenger might have been thrown under the bus in Qatar last month - but he managed to avoid injury and is still seeking to remake football in his own image, writes MARTIN LIPTON.

The former Arsenal boss was the frontman for the dumped biennial World Cup plan.

But Wenger, Fifa’s head of global football development, remains keen on changing the Laws of the game to make football more entertaining.

Wenger’s plans to trial a new “daylight” offside law, giving a huge advantage to the attacking team, have been iced pending the potential introduction of “semi-automated offsides” calibrated near-instantly by skeletal “limb-tracking” technology for the World Cup.

The Frenchman, though, still believes allowing kick-ins instead of throw-ins in the defensive half, if they are within five seconds of the ball going out, will speed up play.

Wenger’s mantra is “one thing at a time” but it is still on his agenda.

Players will choose United over Newcastle

John Barnes doubts any big player of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo's stature will opt to join Newcastle over Man United.

He told BonusCodeBets: "The idea of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a Newcastle shirt is wrong.

"Because if any of the top players in the world become available, they’ll still go to Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG or Manchester United, before Newcastle."

United squad wanted Poch

Man United's players reportedly wanted Mauricio Pochettino to take the reins at the club instead of Erik Ten Hag.

That's according to Manchester Evening News who claim the majority of United's squad called for Poch to be given the job when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the boot.

But United's board have gone ahead with the recruitment of Ten Hag without consulting the players, the report added.

Ronaldo 'vetoed' Conte appointment

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly blocked Antonio Conte from becoming Man United's new boss last October.

Ronaldo played a key role in getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ejected from the United hotseat after the red devils lost 5-0 to Liverpool, according to Manchester Evening News.

And United told Ronaldo they would consider appointing his former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as Solskjaer's replacement to keep him happy, the report also states.

Ferdinand defends Rudiger

Rio Ferdinand has defended Antonio Rudiger following Chelsea's Champions League exit

Rudiger reacted explosively at full-time when Chelsea crashed out against Real Madrid 5-4 on aggregate.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand backed the Chelsea defender, referencing his own experience of losing big games.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: "You can’t control it. We’ve all been there after big games, I’ve said and done things that you regret.

"I hit walls, I ended up kicking people at times.

"I got done at Chelsea kicking someone by accident, you don’t mean it you just lose your head, you don’t mean anything by it."

Man United's European hopes

John Barnes reckons Man United can still finish fourth in the Prem but reckons they should be challenging for the title.

He told BonusCodeBets: "I was disappointed that the referee had a good time with Carlo.

"I know that Carlo is a gentleman and a nice guy but when I wanted to go and say thank you, I saw him smiling and laughing loud with the opponent’s coach.

"I think this is the very, very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, 126 minutes of a team giving their heart and fighting to the last drop.

"When you go and see a referee smiling and laughing with the other coach, it’s very bad timing. I told him this.”