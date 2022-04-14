ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Parts of Twin Falls Hit by Power Outage

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Idaho Power is still working to get power back on to about 411 customers after a tree knocked out power earlier this morning. According to Idaho Power, originally 1,684 customers were without power Thursday morning at around 6:44 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m....

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Reports of power outages due to heavy winds

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted. AEP Texas AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents. Due to the heavy winds, AEP […]
EDINBURG, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Power Outage In Tulsa Affects Several PSO Customers

TULSA, Oklahoma - A power outage in Tulsa near Rogers High School and 21st and Harvard is affecting PSO customers. The outage occurred Friday, March 18 around 3:35 p.m., with approximately 1,975 customers affected. The estimated restoration time is around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
KWCH.com

Strong storms hit western Kansas causing mass power outages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Power crews in western Kansas continue with continued power lines, and thousands are without power throughout the state. Winter storms have left portions of Rush County without power and impacted some businesses in La Cross. One Kansan who was affected was Sue Wagner, a clerk at an E-Z Mart in Reno County. For nearly an hour Tuesday morning, the convenience store was without power.
RUSH COUNTY, KS
95.7 KEZJ

Utility Work to Close Part of Hankins Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Installation for utility access on Hankins Road will be closed to non-local traffic this week. The City of Twin Falls announced work crews will shut down Hankins Rd between Addison Ave and Elizabeth and will be blocked off to through traffic; people living on the road will have access. Work will start on Wednesday, April 6, and go to April 9, Saturday. All other vehicles and pedestrians should find other ways around the area, said the city. Workers will be installing utility access and working on the pavement at the same time. Work is being done by Brackman Excavation LLC.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Business
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Twin Falls, ID
Industry
WSET

Squirrel causes power outage in Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than 1,000 people were without power for a few hours Saturday, and the culprit behind the outage appears to have been found. According to a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, a squirrel got into a substation Saturday, knocking out power for around 1,221 customers in the Lynchburg area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
KWCH.com

Ice, wind lead to power outages in western Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Crews are repairing downed power lines along eastbound K-96, between Ness City and Rush Center, the Kansas Department of Transportation said on Tuesday. The electrical company will be working close to the edge of the roadway while they install new power poles. The timeline...
DODGE CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Lines#Power Outage#Klix#Idaho Power
95.7 KEZJ

Why a White Easter May Change Plans this Year in Twin Falls

The snow has come, and it feels closer to Christmas or Thanksgiving today than it does Easter. Most people associate April with rain, warmer weather, and flowers beginning to bloom, but in Idaho, it means snow, wind, and up and down weather. The snow has rolled into the Magic Valley and it has confused people that have never experienced spring in Idaho. With the white on the ground, it may make things a little easier for the Easter Bunny this year, as eggs might be hidden differently.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

6 Reasons Idaho Isn’t the Right State for You to Live In

Many people are moving to Idaho these days, and the locals aren't the biggest fans of it. When moving to a new state, there are many things to take into account. Things such as cost of living, jobs, education, the local economy, and many other things. To most, Idaho is a cheaper state than where they are coming from, and that is what appeals most to them, but maybe Idaho isn't the right state for them to live in. Here are a few reasons why Idaho could be the wrong state for you to live in.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Food Lost in Twin Falls With No Explanation

What would you do? What would you do if you ordered food to be delivered through a delivery service and they never showed up? To add to it, the restaurant won't refund you, and neither will the delivery service, and you remain hungry. This has happened to many of us, and it isn't uncommon to see someone complaining about a different place every week on a rants and raves page. So what is the best way to deal with this problem in Twin Falls or anywhere else?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho

I don’t know about you, but deep water kinda freaks me out, so this was an interesting one to write about today!. Idaho is home to some of the most beautiful nature this country has to offer, but did you know we’re also home to some of the deepest lakes? In fact, Lake Pend Oreille near Coeur d’Alene is actually in the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in The United States, according to WorldAtlas.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
95.7 KEZJ

More Drought, Water Shortages Says Idaho Water Expert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho water specialist is predicting more drought and water shortages this summer in Southern Idaho. In a recent report to the Idaho Water Resource Board, Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema said water supplies across the southern part of the Gem State don't look good for the summer, “The future is not bright,” Hoekema said in a statement. “Fifty percent of the state is currently in severe drought, and that percentage will increase in the coming months. We are predicting water shortages in every basin in Southern Idaho, including the Payette.” Gary Spackman, Director of IDWR, told the board that farmers will more than likely see shortages and curtailments but hoped that they could plan ahead with the information. A wet fall and good snowfall in December last year pointed towards a good start to the water year, said officials, however, the snowpack in the mountains leveled off in early January with little moisture through the rest of the winter. Streamflow from the following river systems is expected to be below average in the 20 to 70 percent range: Snake River, Big Lost, Big Wood, Little Wood, Salmon Falls, Boise, Payette, and Weiser. Hoekema said the Henry's Fork and Bruneau Basin along with tributaries along the Snake River Plain will be in exceptional to extreme drought this summer. The only bright side reported is the northern panhandle region which is expected to be outside drought categories. Hoekema noted April weather will determine if conditions will be worse or slightly better as there is little chance of recovery at this point.
95.7 KEZJ

Grand View, Idaho is the Tonic for the Stress of Modern Life

Owyhee County is one of the best-kept secrets of the American west. Many years ago when I was still driving a Jeep, I filled up and drove from Bruneau Canyon to Buhl. I may have seen three other vehicles during the ride. One looked to be a fellow from the Bureau of Land Management. He was parked and doing some paperwork. The other two appeared to be on safari like me.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why to Attend the Touch a Truck Safety Fair this Month in Jerome

Keeping our children safe is a top priority and teaching them safety isn't always the easiest to do. We can tell them to not do things, panic, and yell at them when they are in danger, or we can find an alternative route. There is an event coming to the Twin Falls area that will teach kids safety, but in a way that they will enjoy learning, and may not even realize that they are getting an education.
95.7 KEZJ

Investigation Into Downtown Twin Falls Fire Continues, New Video Released

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire investigators continue to work on finding the cause of a blaze that destroyed a historic event center in downtown Twin Falls earlier this week. All that stands of the Radio Rondevoo on Main Street are the outer walls and facade while the inside was gutted by an intense fire early Tuesday morning. Crews from across the Magic Valley and beyond arrived to help battle the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. Video provided by the City of Twin Falls shows the intensity and efforts of fire crews that morning from a drone launched above the event center. Fire crews poured gallons of water from four ladder trucks from Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, and Rock Creek fire departments to get the blaze under control. Crews were called out a little after 7:30 a.m. and didn't leave the scene until about noon that day. No injuries were reported. Some people had to be relocated out of the Old Towne Lodge apartments behind the event center, most however were able to return later in the day. A small number of people's apartments were damaged by heat and smoke.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Improvements Scheduled for Idaho 27 in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-State Highway 27 is scheduled for three improvement projects in the next several years in Burley. The Idaho Department of Transportation will host an open house with people on hand to discuss the three upcoming projects scheduled this summer into 2026 for State Highway 27. The public meeting is scheduled for April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.at Mountain View Elementary in Burley. The overall project will be rehabilitation work on two sections of the roadway and a culvert replacement at the G Canal.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

This Nevada Firework Time Capsule Attracts Many From South Idaho

During a recent return to Idaho from California, I took some time to pull off in Battle Mountain at a firework shop that is impossible to miss along Hwy 80 heading east. Battle Mountain is a small town of roughly 3,300 people in Lander County, and is 230 miles southwest of Twin Falls, Idaho. Perhaps the town's biggest claim to fame is a firework shop that many Idahoans travel out-of-state to when stocking up for the Fourth of July holiday.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy