Parts of Twin Falls Hit by Power Outage

UPDATE: Idaho Power is still working to get power back on to about 411 customers after a tree knocked out power earlier this morning. According to Idaho Power, originally 1,684 customers were without power Thursday morning at around 6:44 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m....
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted. AEP Texas AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents. Due to the heavy winds, AEP […]
TULSA, Oklahoma - A power outage in Tulsa near Rogers High School and 21st and Harvard is affecting PSO customers. The outage occurred Friday, March 18 around 3:35 p.m., with approximately 1,975 customers affected. The estimated restoration time is around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Power crews in western Kansas continue with continued power lines, and thousands are without power throughout the state. Winter storms have left portions of Rush County without power and impacted some businesses in La Cross. One Kansan who was affected was Sue Wagner, a clerk at an E-Z Mart in Reno County. For nearly an hour Tuesday morning, the convenience store was without power.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Installation for utility access on Hankins Road will be closed to non-local traffic this week. The City of Twin Falls announced work crews will shut down Hankins Rd between Addison Ave and Elizabeth and will be blocked off to through traffic; people living on the road will have access. Work will start on Wednesday, April 6, and go to April 9, Saturday. All other vehicles and pedestrians should find other ways around the area, said the city. Workers will be installing utility access and working on the pavement at the same time. Work is being done by Brackman Excavation LLC.
The power outages around the Edwardsville area on Tuesday, especially on and around Main Street, can be attributed to high winds.
"Extra crews have been brought in to assist with restoration efforts," Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said. "Crews will work into the night to safely restore the remaining customers."
I first walked the banks of 'Star Falls' in 2017 and was incredibly humbled by the force of these powerful rapids located just 20 miles east of Twin Falls. This portion of the Snake River in Murtaugh has a dark, documented history dating back more than 200 years. 'Star Falls,'...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than 1,000 people were without power for a few hours Saturday, and the culprit behind the outage appears to have been found. According to a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, a squirrel got into a substation Saturday, knocking out power for around 1,221 customers in the Lynchburg area.
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Crews are repairing downed power lines along eastbound K-96, between Ness City and Rush Center, the Kansas Department of Transportation said on Tuesday. The electrical company will be working close to the edge of the roadway while they install new power poles. The timeline...
The snow has come, and it feels closer to Christmas or Thanksgiving today than it does Easter. Most people associate April with rain, warmer weather, and flowers beginning to bloom, but in Idaho, it means snow, wind, and up and down weather. The snow has rolled into the Magic Valley and it has confused people that have never experienced spring in Idaho. With the white on the ground, it may make things a little easier for the Easter Bunny this year, as eggs might be hidden differently.
Many people are moving to Idaho these days, and the locals aren't the biggest fans of it. When moving to a new state, there are many things to take into account. Things such as cost of living, jobs, education, the local economy, and many other things. To most, Idaho is a cheaper state than where they are coming from, and that is what appeals most to them, but maybe Idaho isn't the right state for them to live in. Here are a few reasons why Idaho could be the wrong state for you to live in.
What would you do? What would you do if you ordered food to be delivered through a delivery service and they never showed up? To add to it, the restaurant won't refund you, and neither will the delivery service, and you remain hungry. This has happened to many of us, and it isn't uncommon to see someone complaining about a different place every week on a rants and raves page. So what is the best way to deal with this problem in Twin Falls or anywhere else?
I don’t know about you, but deep water kinda freaks me out, so this was an interesting one to write about today!. Idaho is home to some of the most beautiful nature this country has to offer, but did you know we’re also home to some of the deepest lakes? In fact, Lake Pend Oreille near Coeur d’Alene is actually in the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in The United States, according to WorldAtlas.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho water specialist is predicting more drought and water shortages this summer in Southern Idaho. In a recent report to the Idaho Water Resource Board, Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema said water supplies across the southern part of the Gem State don't look good for the summer, “The future is not bright,” Hoekema said in a statement. “Fifty percent of the state is currently in severe drought, and that percentage will increase in the coming months. We are predicting water shortages in every basin in Southern Idaho, including the Payette.” Gary Spackman, Director of IDWR, told the board that farmers will more than likely see shortages and curtailments but hoped that they could plan ahead with the information. A wet fall and good snowfall in December last year pointed towards a good start to the water year, said officials, however, the snowpack in the mountains leveled off in early January with little moisture through the rest of the winter. Streamflow from the following river systems is expected to be below average in the 20 to 70 percent range: Snake River, Big Lost, Big Wood, Little Wood, Salmon Falls, Boise, Payette, and Weiser. Hoekema said the Henry's Fork and Bruneau Basin along with tributaries along the Snake River Plain will be in exceptional to extreme drought this summer. The only bright side reported is the northern panhandle region which is expected to be outside drought categories. Hoekema noted April weather will determine if conditions will be worse or slightly better as there is little chance of recovery at this point.
Owyhee County is one of the best-kept secrets of the American west. Many years ago when I was still driving a Jeep, I filled up and drove from Bruneau Canyon to Buhl. I may have seen three other vehicles during the ride. One looked to be a fellow from the Bureau of Land Management. He was parked and doing some paperwork. The other two appeared to be on safari like me.
Keeping our children safe is a top priority and teaching them safety isn't always the easiest to do. We can tell them to not do things, panic, and yell at them when they are in danger, or we can find an alternative route. There is an event coming to the Twin Falls area that will teach kids safety, but in a way that they will enjoy learning, and may not even realize that they are getting an education.
We as Idahoans absolutely love our food. And there are some meals that just scream Idaho. If you wanted to order the perfect five-course meal that represents Idaho culture, I think we have come up with one right here. Let's Start With The Appetizers:. First, we definitely have to start...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire investigators continue to work on finding the cause of a blaze that destroyed a historic event center in downtown Twin Falls earlier this week. All that stands of the Radio Rondevoo on Main Street are the outer walls and facade while the inside was gutted by an intense fire early Tuesday morning. Crews from across the Magic Valley and beyond arrived to help battle the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. Video provided by the City of Twin Falls shows the intensity and efforts of fire crews that morning from a drone launched above the event center. Fire crews poured gallons of water from four ladder trucks from Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, and Rock Creek fire departments to get the blaze under control. Crews were called out a little after 7:30 a.m. and didn't leave the scene until about noon that day. No injuries were reported. Some people had to be relocated out of the Old Towne Lodge apartments behind the event center, most however were able to return later in the day. A small number of people's apartments were damaged by heat and smoke.
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-State Highway 27 is scheduled for three improvement projects in the next several years in Burley. The Idaho Department of Transportation will host an open house with people on hand to discuss the three upcoming projects scheduled this summer into 2026 for State Highway 27. The public meeting is scheduled for April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.at Mountain View Elementary in Burley. The overall project will be rehabilitation work on two sections of the roadway and a culvert replacement at the G Canal.
During a recent return to Idaho from California, I took some time to pull off in Battle Mountain at a firework shop that is impossible to miss along Hwy 80 heading east. Battle Mountain is a small town of roughly 3,300 people in Lander County, and is 230 miles southwest of Twin Falls, Idaho. Perhaps the town's biggest claim to fame is a firework shop that many Idahoans travel out-of-state to when stocking up for the Fourth of July holiday.
Comments / 0