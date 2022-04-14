CEMEX increasing production of lower carbon Portland limestone cement
2 days ago
CEMEX USA announced April 5th, as part of its efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, the company has increased production of Portland limestone cement (PLC) at its plant in Lyons, Colo., with the environmentally friendly, lower carbon building material expected to become the plant’s primary product by this summer....
TROY — Automotive supplier Inteva Products, which has a plant in Adrian, announced last week that it is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for operationally controlled emissions by 2035. “This goal marks a major commitment for Inteva to ensuring that we are contributing to a better environmental future for...
One of California’s most prestigious schools is boring a giant hole on campus to experiment with a renewable geothermal heating and cooling system.The University of California, Berkeley has drilled 400-feet underground as part of its research into geothermal heat exchange — a system that stores heat in the ground to regulate indoor temperatures.According to a recent video from the university, the project is part of a plan to reduce the school’s overall carbon footprint.“You have a target of having zero carbon energy for our buildings by the year 2035 or sooner,” Kira Stoll, UC Berkeley’s Chief Sustainability and Carbon...
Measuring the energy efficiency of a house is pretty easy: You have your heat loss calculation before it's built and you have the gas and electric bills after. Figuring out the operating carbon emissions is straightforward as well. But what about the embodied carbon—the upfront carbon emitted when building a house?
An area famous for cropping narcotics and cannabis has changed its moniker from the Golden Triangle of Opium to the Golden Triangle of Sustainable Forestry. It’s a shift four decades in the making, as the residents of four communities in the hilly, forested northern part of the state of Durango decided they wanted to secure a more sustainable future for themselves.
Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that converts heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency, performance nearly on par with traditional steam turbine power plants. The cells have the potential to be used in grid-scale "thermal batteries," generating energy dependably with no moving parts. Thermophotovoltaic cells work...
Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures.
Global supply chain delays are continuing to plague the U.S. home-building industry. A surge in demand for new housing, coupled with closures and delays in factories and transportation hubs brought on by the pandemic, mean that the materials most commonly used in home construction are in short supply. According to the housing market research firm Zonda, 90% of American home builders surveyed said that their business had been impacted by supply issues.
Waste silicon from old solar panels can be transformed into technologically useful materials thanks to a new processing technique1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90 per issue. All prices...
In a paper published today in Nature Communications, a team led by scientists from the University of California, Irvine, using climate models and satellite data, reveal for the first time how protecting tropical forests can yield climate benefits that enhance carbon storage in nearby areas. Many climate scientists use computer...
Looking to get rid of an old mattress? There are now a growing number of more ethical ways to dispose of a mattress and without adding to landfill. Depending on the state of it, for example, you could donate it to charity, and there are more places willing to do this than ever.
When shoppers go to the store for shampoo or strawberries or cereal, they have a choice between brands and ingredients and even different prices, but there’s one major thing consumers can’t often choose: how those goods come packaged. Long before an item lands on the supermarket shelf, its...
While most people think first of atmospheric carbon emissions from fossil fuels when considering climate change, the planet's soil actually stores more carbon and could become a major source of carbon release or a mitigation tactic in the years ahead. Just how soils store carbon, when and how much they release to the atmosphere, and how to get them to absorb more is the subject of intense research as scientists race to understand the processes at play, predict environmental change and use that knowledge to help heal the planet.
An enzyme that can help release phosphorus from its organic forms has been identified in a study from the University of Sheffield's Institute for Sustainable Food, published in leading science journal PNAS. The enzyme has the potential to help reduce the consumption of phosphate chemical fertilizers which global food production...
This Earth Day help Kenyan based charity Rhino Ark reach its goal of planting 40,000 to 80,000 trees per month over the next three years to restore Kenya’s once pristine mountain forest ecosystems. Whether you’ve visited the East African nation for a safari or dream of it or you just want to give back to a global good cause, Rhino Ark is seeking to reduce some of the effects of the climate crisis one tree at a time.
Amid predictions of climate change driving up temperatures and causing more extreme heat in the Midwest, a new study led in part by University of Maryland researchers has found that growing one particular perennial grass could cut Midwest warming by 1 degree Celsius. Miscanthus x giganteus, also known as giant...
