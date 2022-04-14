ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire Foy admits it was not hard letting her daughter Ivy go back to school after long COVID break

By Claudia Smith For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Claire Foy revealed that she was excited about her daughter finally going back to school while promoting her latest project on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The 37-year-old British actress while promoting the TV miniseries A Very British Scandal was asked by Stephen, 57, if her daughter Ivy Rose Moore was back in school.

'Yes, thank God, now that COVID is hopefully....she can go to school now,' said Claire who looked comfortably stylish in a black pajama-style shirt with a yellow motif with matching pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuALM_0f99RQTJ00
British actress: Claire Foy revealed that she was excited about her daughter finally going back to school while promoting her latest project on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

'She couldn't go to school for a very long time,' Claire added of her daughter with ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore, 42.

'Is that hard to let the kids go off?,' Stephen asked.

'Nope,' Claire quickly replied causing the studio audience in New York City to laugh.

'Isn't it great that they're back in school! I think it's extraordinary,' Claire added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcwHa_0f99RQTJ00
TV star: 'Yes, thank God, now that COVID is hopefully....she can go to school now,' said Claire who looked comfortably stylish in a black pajama-style shirt with a yellow motif with matching pants

Claire was joined by her co-star Paul Bettany, 50, who said they actually drank the real Duke of Argyll's $2,000 pound whiskey while filming their new period drama miniseries A Very British Scandal.

The two star together in the historical miniseries that centers on the true story of the divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll.

Stephen told Claire and Paul that they played the 'most awful people' on the show but that he loved watching it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4S5o_0f99RQTJ00
Teaming up: Claire was joined by Paul Bettany who she stars with in A Very British Scandal

'It's sort of the public train wreck with tea,' Paul said.

'This was a huge scandal,' Stephen said.

Stephen asked what it was like to shoot scenes at the real Inveraray Castle and if there was a current Duke of Argyll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSi4r_0f99RQTJ00
Castle scenes: Stephen asked what it was like to shoot scenes at the real Inveraray Castle and if there was a current Duke of Argyll

'Yes there is and he was there,' Paul said. 'And he was really good with cattle, I remember. He had to shoo cattle, into the shot at times, and whiskey. He has his own whiskey brand.'

'The Royal salute,' Claire said.

'It was amazing and he gave us some,' Paul said. 'In fact he left us in a room with some and said ''here is the $300 pound bottle, here's the $600 pound bottle, here's the $2,000 pound bottle, and you should start from here.'' Then he left and Claire and I went straight to the $2,000 pound.'

'Now he will know that,' Claire said. 'It was delicious.'

A Very British Scandal will premiere on April 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIDoy_0f99RQTJ00
Coming soon: A Very British Scandal will premiere on April 22 on Amazon Prime Video

Related
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb reveals impact of COVID on her daughters' childhoods

Hoda Kotb is a proud, hands-on parent to her adorable daughters, Haley and Hope, but just like millions of other people, the pandemic has altered their upbringing. The TV star opened up during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she confessed that COVID-19 has meant her children are blissfully unaware of a joyous celebration which most youngsters revel in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Tammin Sursok tears up as she reveals she and daughter Phoenix, eight, have tested positive for Covid-19 - after her husband almost died from the virus

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old actress shared the news on Wednesday, revealing her daughter Phoenix, eight, also has the virus. It comes after Tammin's American producer husband Sean McEwen, 45, almost died during his battle with coronavirus when he contracted it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Amy Schumer says she ran her Will Smith joke past the actor before the 2022 Oscars: ‘I’ve been burned too many times’

Amy Schumer has said she informed all the people she planned to make jokes about at the 2022 Oscars, including Will Smith, before the ceremony.The comedian, who co-hosted the event with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, made jokes aimed at Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kirsten Dunst.In a new interview on SiriuxXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer has confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was coming and approved the digs ahead of time.“I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before and make sure it was OK with them because I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Couple’s former marriage counselor says pair engaged in ‘mutual abuse’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marriage counselor told a courtroom the couple engaged in what she saw as “mutual abuse”.Dr Laurel Anderson was called as a witness on Thursday (14 April) as part of the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. She was asked about some of her past sessions with the pair.Asked whether Heard had ever reported any physical violence by Depp to her, Dr Anderson said yes. Asked whether she had seen photos, she said she had but doesn’t remember when. Asked whether “there was violence from Mr Depp toward Amber”, she said: “Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
Richmond.com

David Lat column: After nearly dying from COVID, letting go of the fear

Two years ago, I was in a hospital bed on the 15th floor of NYU Langone hospital in Manhattan, dying of COVID-19. A previously healthy, 44-year-old runner, I found myself impossibly weak, unable to walk 5 feet from my bed to the bathroom without a nurse’s help. I could barely breathe, even with the highest levels of supplemental oxygen. Eventually I wound up in the ICU, where I was placed on a ventilator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
