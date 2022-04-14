Claire Foy admits it was not hard letting her daughter Ivy go back to school after long COVID break

Claire Foy revealed that she was excited about her daughter finally going back to school while promoting her latest project on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The 37-year-old British actress while promoting the TV miniseries A Very British Scandal was asked by Stephen, 57, if her daughter Ivy Rose Moore was back in school.

'Yes, thank God, now that COVID is hopefully....she can go to school now,' said Claire who looked comfortably stylish in a black pajama-style shirt with a yellow motif with matching pants.

British actress: Claire Foy revealed that she was excited about her daughter finally going back to school while promoting her latest project on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

'She couldn't go to school for a very long time,' Claire added of her daughter with ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore, 42.

'Is that hard to let the kids go off?,' Stephen asked.

'Nope,' Claire quickly replied causing the studio audience in New York City to laugh.

'Isn't it great that they're back in school! I think it's extraordinary,' Claire added.

TV star: 'Yes, thank God, now that COVID is hopefully....she can go to school now,' said Claire who looked comfortably stylish in a black pajama-style shirt with a yellow motif with matching pants

Claire was joined by her co-star Paul Bettany, 50, who said they actually drank the real Duke of Argyll's $2,000 pound whiskey while filming their new period drama miniseries A Very British Scandal.

The two star together in the historical miniseries that centers on the true story of the divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll.

Stephen told Claire and Paul that they played the 'most awful people' on the show but that he loved watching it.

Teaming up: Claire was joined by Paul Bettany who she stars with in A Very British Scandal

'It's sort of the public train wreck with tea,' Paul said.

'This was a huge scandal,' Stephen said.

Stephen asked what it was like to shoot scenes at the real Inveraray Castle and if there was a current Duke of Argyll.

Castle scenes: Stephen asked what it was like to shoot scenes at the real Inveraray Castle and if there was a current Duke of Argyll

'Yes there is and he was there,' Paul said. 'And he was really good with cattle, I remember. He had to shoo cattle, into the shot at times, and whiskey. He has his own whiskey brand.'

'The Royal salute,' Claire said.

'It was amazing and he gave us some,' Paul said. 'In fact he left us in a room with some and said ''here is the $300 pound bottle, here's the $600 pound bottle, here's the $2,000 pound bottle, and you should start from here.'' Then he left and Claire and I went straight to the $2,000 pound.'

'Now he will know that,' Claire said. 'It was delicious.'

A Very British Scandal will premiere on April 22 on Amazon Prime Video.