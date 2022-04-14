ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Warm With Showers Developing Inland

By Austin Carter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday will be warm and as a southeast breeze pushes clouds inland storms will develop.

Late morning showers are expected over portions of Miami-Dade and Broward, likely inland and away from the coast.

Winds will be gusty at times and there is a high risk for rip currents at the beach.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for Thursday as a front stalls to the north, keeping South Florida warm and muggy.

The chance for rain increases on Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll get a break from the showers and storms on Saturday thanks to some dry air before an increased rain chance returns for Easter Sunday.

