Man Utd squad have ‘NOT been consulted about Erik ten Hag’s appointment’ despite stars wanting Mauricio Pochettino

By Justin Lawrence
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED'S squad were reportedly kept in the dark about the imminent appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club's new boss.

United's hierarchy have chosen the Ajax head coach to take the reins from interim boss Ralf Rangnick next season.

Man United's players weren't consulted by the board over Ten Hag's appointment as new manager Credit: Rex
The Ajax boss is set to be unveiled as the club's new boss next week after verbally agreeing terms with the Red Devils Credit: PA
However, his appointment may cause a stir at Old Trafford as the players wanted Poch to be given the job Credit: PA

And reports claim the 52-year-old Dutchman has verbally agreed a four-year deal with the Red Devils who want to unveil him next week.

After the Red Devils hash out Ten Hag's compensation package with the Eredivisie giants - he should be en route to Old Trafford.

But he could be in for a frosty welcome upon his arrival at the Theatre Of Dreams from the United squad who allegedly wanted Mauricio Pochettino to be given the job, the Daily Mail reported.

Poch's extensive knowledge of the Premier League garnered during his spells as manager of Southampton and Tottenham led United's stars to believe he was the right man for the job.

However, the Red Devils cohorts' pleas fell on deaf ears, and the Paris Saint-Germain boss was ultimately overlooked for the role.

United's board previously agreed with their team's view of making Poch the club's new boss.

But they had a change of heart after witnessing the Argentine fail to bring Champions League glory to PSG once again this season.

The decision to rope in Ten Hag was made by United's new chief Richard Arnold and club owners The Glazers.

Arnold took over from old university chum Ed Woodward as the senior executive at Old Trafford in February.

It remains to be seen how an already disenfranchised United squad will be impacted by Ten Hag's appointment.

One of the club's biggest stars Cristiano Ronaldo already reportedly blocked Spurs boss Antonio Conte from becoming United's new manager last October when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

And appeasing the Portuguese playmaker who has a major influence in United's dressing room is imperative if Ten Hag is to have any success galvanising his new troops.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd future ‘undecided by Erik ten Hag’ with possible role for hat-trick hero despite style clash

MANCHESTER UNITED superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future is reportedly undecided by incoming Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old scored a hat-trick against Norwich this weekend, but due to the Ajax coach's high intensity football, he could leave the club in the summer as part of a major player exodus at Old Trafford.
