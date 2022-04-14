ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Heart without reward': Spanish press REFUSE to condemn Atletico Madrid's disgraceful behaviour at the end of their defeat by Man City, as they fail to mention Stefan Savic's clashes with Foden, Sterling and Grealish while praising Simeone's side's efforts

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Spanish media have bizarrely refused to condemn Atletico Madrid's shocking behaviour at the end of their match with Manchester City.

Wednesday night's second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano descended into chaos moments before City claimed a hard-fought goalless draw to reach the semi-finals with a 1-0 aggregate success.

The two sets of players clashed following a poor tackle from Felipe on Phil Foden, which then caused tempers to flare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ffiL_0f99Mp1T00
The Spanish press refused to condemn Atletico Madrid's behaviour vs Man City, with Marca claiming Simeone's men showed 'heart without reward' while AS said there was 'little left'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2XWr_0f99Mp1T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFen7_0f99Mp1T00
Stefan Savic (second right) instigated disgraceful scenes at the end of the Champions League match, where he appeared to headbutt Raheem Sterling (centre)

Felipe's hack left the forward in a heap which then saw Stefan Savic lose his head as he dragged the forward back on to the pitch before appearing to headbutt Raheem Sterling.

Savic then took his frustrations out on Jack Grealish, with the pair exchanging words during that brawl before the former City defender was seen pulling the England international's hair – but the hostility escalated in the tunnel.

Marcos Llorente was seen throwing an object in the direction of Aymeric Laporte in the tunnel area, while there appeared to be a physical altercation later in a clip circulating online, and there were reports objects were thrown at members of the opposite camps.

Four local policemen, dressed in riot gear, rushed down towards the dressing rooms on a shameful night for the Spanish champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8rWx_0f99Mp1T00
The Montenegrin defender somehow escaped a red card for his actions against Sterling, before he pulled the hair of City player Jack Grealish as the two sides were involved in a fracas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0yYB_0f99Mp1T00
There was mayhem in the tunnel afterwards, with both sets of players having to be separated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu7gE_0f99Mp1T00
Savic (right of centre) and Grealish (left) had to be forcefully separated as hostility continued

The controversy at the Wanda Metropolitano didn't end on the pitch after Pep Guardiola was showered by bottles raining from the stands as he ran down the tunnel.

However, Thursday morning's front pages in Spain made little to no mention of the despicable actions of the Atletico players, instead choosing to focus on the team's on-pitch performance, claiming Atletico were hard done by.

Marca ran with the headline, 'heart without reward' with a picture of Savic appearing to headbutt Sterling, which followed with the tagline 'Atletico tried until the end against a City side that did not play for anything'.

In smaller text underneath this, Marca then briefly referenced the brawl in the tunnel as a 'mess'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xH4ye_0f99Mp1T00
The dust-up began when Savic forcefully tried to hoist Phil Foden (bottom) off the floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBg2e_0f99Mp1T00
City players then angrily confronted Savic, who responded with violence and aggression

Spanish newspaper AS followed suit, with their headline reading 'There was very little left' while showing a picture of Savic missing a chance to score.

Their tagline read: 'A great Atletico is one step away from forcing extra time against a shrunken City.'

Mundo Deportivo and Sport, which are both based in Barcelona, instead decided to focus on Barcelona's Europa League second leg with Frankfurt, briefly mentioning the Atletico result.

Pep Guardiola was asked on BT Sport whether Atletico had 'gone too far' on the night, but the Manchester City manager replied: 'Nothing to say'.

Pundits on the channel were less reserved, with Rio Ferdinand calling both Felipe and Savic 'embarrassing' for their behaviour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxQKJ_0f99Mp1T00
Mundo Deportivo and Sport focused on Barcelona's upcoming Europa League tie instead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZITE6_0f99Mp1T00

Owen Hargreaves and Joleon Lescott expressed surprise that VAR had not alerted the referee to Savic's actions in the melee.

'It's not hard to see that when it's your only job to see that,' Lescott said. 'He's head-butted someone, he's pulled someone's hair. Not in the space of 90 minutes but in the space of 90 seconds.

'I don't understand what VAR is there for if not to correct that decision.'

Hargreaves added: 'Savic is delighted with the yellow card. He's thinking, 'I'll take that'. I think the emotional control of the City players through the whole bit of chaos was brilliant.'

Ferdinand said: 'You have to commend the way City dealt with that situation. It's difficult in those moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWh8p_0f99Mp1T00
Rio Ferdinand has led pundits in condemning Atletico Madrid's actions on Tuesday evening

'Forget the crowd, those moments when you're trying to get to the end and you're being antagonised, you've got someone in front of you poking, poking, poking you all the time. They've managed to come away without anyone getting too involved.

'We heard about something after the game but the game is finished then. For Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling especially - Phil is a young boy and it's a good experience for him in some ways.'

Hargreaves credited Guardiola for the composure shown by City's players.

'I think it comes from Pep,' he said. 'I think if it's not Pep managing them someone would have snapped but I'm sure he's said to them we cannot afford to get a red card. All of those players behaved.

'I think if it was someone in one of our teams they'd have bit back but Pep has told them all the fine details.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

West Ham 1-1 Burnley: Tomas Soucek rescues the Hammers with a late equaliser after Wout Weghorst's opener and Maxwel Cornet's missed penalty... but it's a priceless point for the Clarets in the wake of Sean Dyche's sacking

It says everything about how this traumatic, undulating afternoon unfolded that Burnley left grateful for a point. Particularly given draws aren’t likely to drag them out of this mess. Particularly when three had been so firmly in their grasp. On these first steps without Sean Dyche, Burnley showed immense...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG 2-1 Marseille: Hosts are on the verge of claiming Ligue 1 title after Neymar's exquisite volley and first-half penalty by Kylian Mbappe lifts them 15 points clear of nearest challengers

Paris St Germain continued their march towards a record-equalling 10th French title when goals by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe earned them a 2-1 home victory against bitter rivals Marseille on Sunday. Neymar's early opener for PSG was cancelled out by Duje Caleta Car before Mbappe's penalty sealed the win and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala help German giants cruise to victory and go within ONE win of a 10th straight Bundesliga title... and it's fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund up next!

Bayern Munich won 3-0 at struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd German league title, moving nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund with four games left. The Bundesliga race could be decided when the sides meet in Munich next Saturday. It was an...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Owen Hargreaves
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Joleon Lescott
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Marcos Llorente
Daily Mail

'Trials and tribulations, failures and successes. That's life': Downbeat Zack Steffen reveals his mistake against Liverpool is a 'tough pill to swallow' as the Manchester City goalkeeper vows to 'get back up and grow from it'

Manchester City's back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen has taken to social media to reflect on his cup semi-final error that handed Liverpool the game. Steffen conceded three goals in the first half as Liverpool blew City away, with the American making a shocking error when he allowed Sadio Mane to hare down on his goal when he dithered and tackle the ball into the net.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'These are the games that really matter... we are now in a position to enjoy it': Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold relishes talk of the quadruple with the Reds still in with the chance of the unprecedented feat

The question came around, as was inevitable. There is no talk within Liverpool’s dressing room of quadruples or clean sweeps but it all changes when cameras are rolling. Can they win the lot? If they do, perhaps Mohamed Salah will find himself facing the microphones. As is his way, he turned down all requests to talk after a game but promised that if things go as they hope that might change.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

ADRIAN KAJUMBA: Tyrick Mitchell was inconsolable after the tiniest of slips let in Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the decisive strike... it was a cruel twist as the Crystal Palace defender had not put a foot wrong all season, but he will bounce back

Romelu Lukaku had just missed a sitter, the last thing he needed given how his season has unfolded, but his first thought at full-time was for Crystal Palace’s crestfallen left-back. If it was not for the distance he had to make up from his dugout to the far side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Man City#Manchester City#Spanish#The Wanda Metropolitano
Daily Mail

England confirm Rob Key as their new managing director of men's cricket... with the former international leaving his role at Sky Sports and insisting 'I will give it everything I have'

Rob Key has been challenged to return English cricket to the top of the international game as the ECB's new managing director. Key, 42, leaves his role with Sky Sports immediately after being identified as the man to help fulfil Andrew Strauss' vision of England ranking number one in all formats.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ian Wright talks up a 'mouthwatering' FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool... with Roy Keane convinced that the 'greatness' of Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp will decide it (but Joe Cole concedes the Blues AREN'T in the same league as their rivals!)

Ian Wright believes that the FA Cup final will be a showcase of 'pure quality', with Liverpool to take on Chelsea at Wembley on May 14. After Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 to reach the final, Chelsea dispatched of Palace with a 2-0 victory in the other semi-final. Wright feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Espanyol: Yannick Carrasco scores winning penalty in the 100TH MINUTE as 10-man hosts earn dramatic LaLiga win to boost Champions League hopes

Atletico Madrid scored in the 100th minute to beat Espanyol 2-1 and improve their chances of making it back into the Champions League next season. Diego Simeone's side must concentrate on qualifying for the competition they were knocked out of last week by Manchester City and the late goal they could not find against Pep Guardiola's side did come for them this time.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'His ability to miss sitters is STAGGERING': Chelsea fans are left in disbelief at Romelu Lukaku after the £98m striker hit the post from TWO YARDS out against Crystal Palace... with some calling on the Blues to 'sell him immediately'

Fans on social media have slammed Romelu Lukuaku after he missed a sitter from two yards out in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley. Lukaku came off the bench having not been chosen in the starting XI by Thomas Tuchel and had a glorious chance to put Chelsea 3-0 up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Daily Mail

Celtic 1-2 Rangers (AET): Greg Taylor gives Ange Postecoglou's side the lead and Scott Arfield fires Gers level in normal time... but Carl Starfelt's own goal in the second half of extra-time helps Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men to the Scottish Cup final

Six years to the day since Rangers inflicted the last defeat on Celtic at Scotland's National Stadium they repeated the feat with a triumph of courage, never-say-die spirit and relentless energy. On Thursday night the Ibrox side endured 120 gruelling minutes against Sporting Braga to reach the semi-finals of the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ruben Neves would slot in perfectly next to Thomas Partey at Arsenal while Man United are in desperate need of a reliable, technical-gifted player to strengthen their midfield, so.... where would the Wolves star fit in best if he left this summer?

The performances of Ruben Neves at Wolves this season have not gone unnoticed by some of Europe's biggest clubs. Manchester United and Arsenal have strongly been linked with the 25-year-old, while the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona have also been named in connection with the Portuguese international. There were questions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Villarreal are dealt a BIG blow ahead of Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool on April 27 as Gerard Moreno suffers a hamstring injury during LaLiga win at Getafe

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their bid to reach a third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp as Villarreal's star man Gerard Moreno was forced off with a hamstring injury. Villarreal, who beat Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, travel to Liverpool in a little over a week's...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Joe Cole claims Romelu Lukaku has just SIX WEEKS 'to save his Chelsea career' after ANOTHER nightmare miss... with Roy Keane convinced that the £98m striker's mindset is 'clearly not right'

Romelu Lukaku has just 'six weeks to save his Chelsea career' after his latest miss in their FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace, says former Blues hero Joe Cole. The west London club reached their third straight FA Cup final on Sunday, with second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount seeing off Patrick Vieira's spirited Eagles at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lack of depth hit Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool (yes, really!): If Pep Guardiola's side want to win the treble or quadruple in the future then they need a bigger squad to match Jurgen Klopp's side

Only one regular was missing from the Manchester City squad on Saturday — Kyle Walker, wearing a protective boot in the stands. Yet here were the walking wounded. Injured Kevin De Bruyne sat on the bench but was never destined to play. Ilkay Gundogan’s knee problem meant his place among the substitutes was ceremonial, too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tennis World Usa

More star names join Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from Barcelona

The Barcelona Open organizers have suffered more blows as Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Roberto Bautista Agut have joined Rafael Nadal on the player withdrawal list. Sinner, ranked at No. 12 in the world, debuted on the clay court of Barcelona last year, when he reached the semifinal before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku's lack of fitness means he 'is not fit enough for the intensity of our game', reveals Thomas Tuchel - as Chelsea manager prefers Timo Werner from the start in FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel has said Romelu Lukaku's lack of match fitness meant he was unable to start in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace. Timo Werner, who scored for Chelsea in their agonising loss to Real Madrid over two legs, was picked ahead of the Belgian. Tuchel, who has endured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy