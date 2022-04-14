Paul Pogba tipped to leave Man Utd and make PSG transfer over Real Madrid by ex-Red Devils star Kieran Richardson

PAUL POGBA has been tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain over Real Madrid this summer.

The French midfielder's contract with Manchester United expires this summer and talks over a new one have been unsuccessful thus far.

Pogba's been tipped for a move to PSG this summer Credit: Getty

That's the opinion of ex-Red Devil Kieran Richardson who can't envision Pogba at Real Madrid Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

The Red Devils are keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old and have offered him a mammoth £500,00-a-week deal to cajole him into staying, SunSport exclusively revealed.

But the French ace is yet to agree terms with the Red Devils with a plethora of clubs such as Real and PSG vying for his signature.

The European giants are locked in a battle to win over the midfield maestro.

But former Red Devils star Kieran Richardson reckons Pogba will favour a move to Paris over Madrid when push comes to shove.

While discussing Pogba's future on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast, Richardson said: "I see him going to PSG or somewhere like that.

"I don't see him going to Real Madrid, I dunno that's just me."

And Richardson, 37, who made 81 appearances for United from 2002 - 2007, may have a point.

Pogba himself admitted that he's open to move to Parc des Princes when asked about his future last month.

The disgruntled ex-Juventus star revealed that he was fed up with a lack of success at Old Trafford.

He said: "We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again.

"Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies."

And when asked if a transfer to Mauricio Pochettino's side was on the cards, Pogba added: Why not? It’s always nice to play with your teammates in the national team and club."

PSG have pounced on Pogba's frustration with United and the Ligue 1 side's chiefs have met with him in order to try and push through a deal for when he becomes a free agent this summer.