Premier League

Gabriel Magalhaes hands Arsenal a huge boost by insisting he is 'very happy' and feels 'at home' at the club... despite Barcelona showing interest in signing the Brazilian centre-back

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has given the club a boost by insisting he feels 'at home' in north London amid interest from Barcelona.

Spanish outlet SPORT claimed earlier this week the Catalan giants are interested in the 24-year-old and are looking at signing a left-footed central defender this summer, potentially in a swap deal.

However, football.london then reported the north London side are not expected to entertain any offers for the centre-back, who has an outside chance of being made the club's next permanent captain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFnJL_0f99JTpo00
Gabriel Magalhaes has given Arsenal a boost by insisting he feels 'at home' in north London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRmzN_0f99JTpo00
Reports in Spain claim Xavi's Barcelona are interested in signing the left-footed centre-back

And the Brazilian - who joined in 2020 for £27million from Lille - insists Mikel Arteta's squad is 'great' to be a part of and that he is 'very happy' in north London.

Asked to sum up his time at the club to date, he told Premier League Productions via The Evening Standard: 'Well in my first season I certainly learnt a lot.

''It's been a real challenge here and I am more and more settled every day. I feel better and better with each passing game. At the same time, we know we all can't be perfect in every match. We do make mistakes.

'But I feel good, I feel at home at Arsenal. It's a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29em8S_0f99JTpo00
Gunners are not expected to entertain bids for Gabriel, who has scored three goals this term

The Gunners could still enjoy success this season by means of a top-four finish, but they saw Tottenham take the driving seat at the weekend with a three-point lead.

Mikel Arteta's men have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Crystal Palace and Brighton ahead of their trip to Southampton, but the Brazilian is keeping the faith.

'Reaching the top four is our aim, but we know how tough it will be,' Gabriel added.

'It's a big challenge but I do believe we can get there. We are working hard and it's the target we want to achieve. We have to stick together. We need to be focused to get good results.'

Gabriel has made 27 Premier League appearances this season and formed a solid partnership with £50m summer arrival Ben White at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQf0D_0f99JTpo00
The 24-year-old has formed a solid central defensive partnership with England's Ben White (R)

