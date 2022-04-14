Crashes Involving Semis Delay I-70 Westbound Traffic Near Watkins Thursday Morning

WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to two separate crashes involving semi-trucks on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Watkins east of Aurora Thursday morning. The semis caused a large backup during the morning commute before clearing.

According to CSP, the first semi hit a guardrail around 2 a.m. between US-36 and I-70 Business North. This didn’t begin to affect traffic until a second semi broke down in lanes right near where the first semi was on the left shoulder of the interstate.

The roadway was clear at 8:30 a.m.

There were no injuries due to either traffic incident. The cause of both incidents are being investigated.