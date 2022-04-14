ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins, CO

Crashes Involving Semis Delay I-70 Westbound Traffic Near Watkins Thursday Morning

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdi7v_0f99JEq900

WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to two separate crashes involving semi-trucks on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Watkins east of Aurora Thursday morning. The semis caused a large backup during the morning commute  before clearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guE1R_0f99JEq900

(credit: CDOT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdBEw_0f99JEq900

(credit: CDOT)

According to CSP, the first semi hit a guardrail around 2 a.m. between US-36 and I-70 Business North. This didn’t begin to affect traffic until a second semi broke down in lanes right near where the first semi was on the left shoulder of the interstate.

The roadway was clear at 8:30 a.m.

There were no injuries due to either traffic incident. The cause of both incidents are being investigated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Aurora, CO
Traffic
City
Watkins, CO
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
KAKE TV

Westbound I-70 reopened in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - KDOT has reopened westbound I-70 into Colorado. The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound Interstate 70 at WaKeeney due to winter weather in Colorado. KDOT said in a release Monday afternoon that drivers heading west are advised to use alternate routes. Additional closures may be...
KANSAS STATE
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Semis#Colorado State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Cbs4 Rrb#Cdot#Csp
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy