GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Do you feel lucky? If you play the lottery and live in the West Valley, you might be!. On Thursday night, a lucky person hit the Fantasy 5 Jackpot, winning $103,000. According to officials, the ticket was sold at a Walmart store located at 1100 N. Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 23 DAYS AGO