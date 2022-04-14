ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He doesn't have any real friends': David Walliams speculates that Simon Cowell's nuptials will be attended by the mogul's 'showbiz mates' and 'people he hasn't sacked'

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

David Walliams has claimed that his fellow judge Simon Cowell 'doesn't have any real friends' as he discussed the mogul's upcoming nuptials.

Simon, 62, announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Lauren Silverman in January and comedian David is already placing his bets on who will make the cut for the wedding guest list.

The Little Britain star, 50, also detailed the kind of stag do he'd throw for the tycoon, insisting there would be an element to make him 'cringe.'

David told The Sun: 'You know, he doesn't have any real friends, so he'll likely invite all his showbiz mates or people he's worked with he hasn't sacked.

'If I organised the stag party for him, I think I'd organise a night in a restaurant, a bit of entertainment, give Simon some laughs, maybe some cabaret.

'Then I'd get up and do a sort of performance about Simon to make him cringe.'

MailOnline has contacted David's representatives for comment.

Fellow judges: Comedian David, 50 also detailed the kind of stag do he'd throw for the tycoon, 62, insisting there would be an element to make him 'cringe'

Simon proposed to his socialite girlfriend Lauren, 44, on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

Despite his previous staunch vows to never walk up the aisle, an insider previously claimed the past two years - in which the global pandemic hit and the star broke his back - have made Simon change his stance.

The source told People: 'They have fun together, as well as being each other's rock. They are both passionate but really do bring out the very best in each other. As a family, they all have such an incredible bond.

'A lot of things have happened in the last few years and just like for everyone else in the world, these things have all been a reminder about what is precious to them.'

Love: Simon proposed to his socialite girlfriend Lauren, 44, on Christmas Eve in Barbados (pictured November 2021)

It comes after Simon admitted he 'got really nervous' about filming Britain's Got Talent auditions last year, before pulling the plug on the series as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc.

The ITV show's creator, who looks strikingly different in new shots after ditching botox ahead of its return, revealed he soon called off production plans just 'two or three weeks' before they were due to commence since the 'risk to everyone was too high'.

And as he returns to his role as head judge for the upcoming 15th series, the music mogul has claimed being back with a full audience at the London Palladium is 'the best feeling' and feels 'incredible'.

Main man: It comes after Simon admitted he 'got really nervous' about filming Britain's Got Talent auditions last year, before pulling the plug on the series as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc

