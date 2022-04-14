I’m an ex-chalet host to rich Russians – they’re the hardest guest to please & we’d get the most ridiculous requests

AN ex-chalet host who worked in one of Europe’s most prestigious ski resorts has revealed what it’s really like to be at the beck and call of rich Russians.

We’ve all heard of ‘yachtie’ life thanks to Below Deck and while 'seasonaire' life isn’t as fruitful when it comes to the cash, what a chalet host has to do on a daily basis isn’t too dissimilar - especially when it comes to demanding guests.

“When rich Russians aren’t on their yachts, they’re often in the mountains staying in some of the most prestigious private chalets that can cost up to £250k per week,” the hostess revealed to Fabulous.

“I worked during the winter season and we had families or groups from all over the world come to stay with us.

"It sounds like a doddle being a chalet girl but it was hard work, our chalet was expensive and we worked to a very high level of service.

“But when we were told the next people arriving were Russian - we always knew the work would be even harder - they had a reputation for being difficult, rude and asking for things day or night.”

And it seems no request was off limits.

“The chef was once asked to make separate meals for a guest’s dog and almost daily we were blamed for the weather not being perfect.

“Either there was too much snow, or not enough snow, or the snow was too wet, or it was our fault the sun didn’t come out for their lunch! What the snow had done that week would often reflect on how good our tip was.”

“Once we were asked to set up a mountain-top picnic with magnums of champagne and caviar because the guests ‘liked the view’. So, we skied all this stuff up to the spot - the set up took about an hour - but they stayed there for 10 minutes because it was ‘too cold’. So we had to lug it all back down again.

“Doing a four-hour round trip to the closest big town just wasn’t unheard of either. We drove to Geneva and back just for a specific face cream after one of the guests had forgotten it.”

But while the demands might be all in a day's work, there was one thing that really baffled the winter season workers.

“They pay thousands to come and stay in these incredible chalets but most of the time they’d hardly ever ski.

“One woman stayed with us for a week, she didn’t put skis or a snowboard on once, she just went to the shops and casually spent about £3k per day on clothes or ski wear which she wasn’t going to wear. It was baffling!”

But while they might be hard to please, the chalet host revealed the hard work was worth it.

“They might have been difficult but the tips were good, not as good as American guests, but we’d be given 500 Euros each on average per week.”

Typically, like yachties, seasonaires have very little outgoings when they work for private companies or chalets, so a cool 500 Euros to spend on apres ski parties sounds alright to us.