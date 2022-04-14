ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Four iPhone hacks you probably didn’t know about including weird ‘shake to undo’ trick

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

APPLE always has a few surprises tucked up its sleeve and the iPhone is filled with them.

TikToker The Apple Collector has revealed four special tricks that you may not have known already, including a bizarre 'shake to undo' feature which saves time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e94H9_0f99FZhe00
Easy tricks Credit: @theapplecollector

Why not give them a try yourself?

Delete all alarms at once

If you're someone who seems to just accumulate alarm times, this is a hack that could be helpful for you.

And all you need is your voice and Siri.

Rather than going in and manually deleting all alarms, you can ask Siri to do it for you.

Just say: "Hey Siri, delete all my alarms" and it will ask you to confirm.

If you'd rather turn them all off instead of deleting them, say: "Hey Siri, turn off my alarms."

Shake to undo

If you need to undo something, there is an easier way to do it.

Just shake your phone rapidly.

A popup message will appear, asking you to confirm.

Switch to bold text

Finding the iPhone text hard to read?

Maybe try turning bold on.

You can do this by going to Settings, followed by Display & Brightness.

Scroll down until you see Bold Text and switch it on.

Zoom in on screenshot

Need to see something close up in a screenshot?

There's a magnifier tool that you can access as soon as you take one.

After you've taken the screenshot, tap to open it.

Then hit the + icon, followed by Magnifier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311fLi_0f99FZhe00
Shake to undo Credit: @theapplecollector
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Google Maps#Smart Phone#Ios#Tiktoker#Settings#Display Brightness#Magnifier#Phones Gadgets#Instagram
komando.com

How to know if hackers are in your phone

The iPhone has a reputation for being secure. Apple has a closed operating system (as opposed to Android’s open-source) and more closely monitors and vets apps in the App Store. And with just one model of phone, the iPhone, Apple can more easily push out updates and put pressure on its users to download them.
CELL PHONES
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
392K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy