Andrew Johns tips Cronulla to be the NRL's 'dark horses' this season after making blistering start

Andrew Johns believes the Cronulla Sharks have all it takes to make the NRL a four-horse race this season and has tipped them to be the dark horses in the competition.

After a Round 1 loss against Canberra, the Sharks have won four games in a row - the first time they have managed the feat since 2018 - and enter the Easter weekend second on the ladder behind Penrith.

The reigning premiers are the only unbeaten team left in the competition and along with Melbourne and Parramatta - who currently sit third and fourth respectively - have looked a cut above the rest.

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Johns suggested the Sharks have done enough to join the trio of contenders.

The former New South Wales great said he rated Cronulla as a top-four team following their performances in the first five weeks of the season, highlighting the Sharks' team spirit has been particularly impressive.

'Craig Fitzgibbon has got them playing with tremendous spirit and they look like they’re really playing for their coach,' he wrote.

'Fitzy is one of the best guys I’ve ever met, and I’m so glad he’s having success early with the Sharks. [...] They’re the real dark horses of this year’s competition for mine.'

Renown for being a blue-collar, tough-to-beat outfit, the Sharks have added some stardust to their team this season in the shape of Nicho Hynes.

The former Storm has hit the ground running, slotting in seamlessly alongside Matt Moylan in the halves. With the duo dictating games, the Sharks average 24.1 points per game - the highest total in the NRL behind only the Panthers, Storm and Eels.

The new-found attacking verve has not undermined Cronulla's traditional defensive solidity, with the Sharks currently conceding just over 11 points per game through the first five rounds - by some distance the meanest defence in the competition.

The Sharks will have the chance to test their credentials on Saturday, when they travel to Melbourne to face the Storm.

In Hynes and Dale Finucane, the Sharks have two players who know all about Melbourne, having moved north of the border during the offseason.

Johns believes the duo could provide some valuable insight to Fitzgibbon.

'I can’t wait for this game against Melbourne on Saturday night, which I think will be the game of the season so far,' he added.

'The Sharks will be able to tap into the intel from Dale Finucane and Hynes, which will really help.'