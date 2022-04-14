Social Security Supplemental Income payment schedule 2022 – First of TWO $1,682 direct checks sent – how to get yours

MILLIONS of Americans have received their first of two checks for the month worth a staggering $1,682.

The average SSI claimant is getting $621 a month in benefits this year, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment climbing to 5.9 percent, but the maximum payment per individual is $841 per month.

This time around, SSI claimants can expect to get two of the same checks worth up to $1,682.

The first checks should have arrived on April 1, and the second for the month are due on April 29.

The payment schedule will be impacted because the first of May (the date SSI benefits are normally sent out) is a Sunday.

Read our Supplemental Security Income live blog for the latest news and updates...

SSI and SSDI: What’s the difference?

Disability benefits are provided by the Social Security Administration (SSA) through two independent programs: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

While both SSI and SSDI employ the same concept of “individuals with disabilities” to determine eligibility for payments, there are some significant distinctions between the two programs.

Inflation: What is causing it?

There are various reasons why inflation is occurring. The first reason is that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have risen dramatically.

As a result, petrol and other transportation expenses have increased.

Furthermore, in order to stimulate the economy, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates low.

As a result, more individuals are borrowing and spending money, contributing to inflation.

Finally, salaries have been increasing in recent years, putting upward pressure on pricing.

Inflation: What is the current rate, part three

Annual consumer price increases hit another 40-year high of 8.5 percent in March, USA Today reported.

Thankfully, some economists say the yearly rises should slowly decline through 2022.

Inflation: What is the current rate, continued

According to some experts, whereas February was formerly predicted to be the high for US inflation, readings were expected to rise beyond 8 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Because of the Ukraine conflict and Biden’s restriction on Russian energy imports, oil supplies have been constricted, causing retail gasoline and other commodity prices in the US to hit new highs this month.

Inflation: What is the current rate?

Consumer price increases in the US raced to a new 40-year high in February, mainly to rising fuel, food, and housing expenses, with inflation expected to grow much more following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The consumer price index increased 7.9 percent from a year ago, following a 7.5 percent increase in January, according to Labor Department statistics.

Inflation jumped 0.8 percent in February compared to the previous month, owing to increasing gasoline, food, and shelter expenses, Bloomberg reported.

What is ‘shrinkflation?’

In periods of high inflation, “strinkflation” is a common practice where companies reduce items’ size, amount, or quantity while keeping the same prices.

Companies do this to increase profits without having to noticeably adjust prices.

“Downsizing comes in waves, and it tends to happen during times of increased inflation,” consumer rights lawyer Edgar Dworsky told Quartz.

“Bottom lines are being pinched and there’s three basic options: raise the price directly, take a little bit out of the product, or reformulate the product with cheaper ingredients.”

Inflation: What is it?

Inflation is defined as the rate at which prices rise over time.

It’s usually a broad metric, such as the general increase in prices or the growth in a country’s cost of living.

Inflation triggers affect social security, continued

According to the Senior Citizens League, healthcare costs and housing costs have gotten 145 percent and 118 percent more expensive, while COLA’s have increased Social Security checks by just 55 percent since 2000.

Social Security claimants have lost 32 percent of their purchasing power, according to a study by the non-partisan group.

Inflation triggers impact social security

Typically, inflation triggers when the supply doesn’t meet the demand — resulting in rising prices across the economy.

Everything in necessities from food to gas has gotten much more expensive.

Furthermore, the Congressional Research Service projects Medicare Part B premiums will spike from $148.50 to $157.70 per month.

Inflation fears, continued

Some retirees don’t think they’ll be able to cover Medicare costs despite the COLA bump.

Medicare’s Part B monthly premium for 2022 will increase from $148.50 to $170.10. The $21.60 jump is the largest price hike in the program’s history.

Part B of the package covers doctor visits and other outpatient services like screening.

When the price hike was announced, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) officials stressed that the 14.5 percent increase would be covered by this year’s COLA.

Fears boost won’t offset inflation

Some beneficiaries are already fearing that despite the cash boost, SSI payments will not be able to cover the costs of inflation.

Inflation rose by 6.8percent between November 2020 and November 2021 alone.

One person tweeted: “Ya, I got a whole 30$ raise that will help with the cost of everything rising lol.”

Another commented: “My Social Security only went up $52 that doesn’t even help me pay for my gas bill.”

Return to in-person SSA office visits, continued

Since the SSA closed its offices, nearly all of the agency’s business with the public has been handled via phone, online, and mail.

This caused a lot of issues with the systematic backlog as well as administrative problems.

For example, the agency only answered 51 percent of calls received during the height of Covid-19 in 2020, reports Forbes.

Return to in-person SSA office visits

Social Security Administration (SSA) Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced that in-person services, including for those who do not have an appointment, were restored on April 7, Go Banking Rates reported.

The SSA still strongly encourages people to use online services whenever possible, despite the expected rush of visitors when offices reopen.

Even though you are not required to make an appointment to receive in-person assistance, it is strongly recommended that you do so to avoid standing in a long queue.

For Covid-19 symptoms, the SSA will continue to enforce safety precautions such as masking, physical separation, and self-health checks.

If needed, the agency will issue masks to the public and workers.

How to apply for survivors benefits, part four

To apply for parent’s benefits, the Social Security Administration states that you need to prove your eligibility by providing the following documents:

Death certificate of deceased child

Your birth certificate

Evidence of your US citizenship or lawful alien status

Proof of US military discharge papers (if you had military service before 1968)

Your W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns for the previous year

How to apply for survivors benefits, part three

To apply for mother’s or father’s benefits, the Social Security Administration states that you need to prove your eligibility by providing the following documents:

Evidence of worker’s death

Your birth certificate or other documents that verify your birth

Evidence of your US citizenship or lawful alien status

Proof of US military discharge papers

Your W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns for the previous year

Marriage certificate

Final divorce decree (if you are applying as a surviving divorced father or mother)

Birth certificate of the child

How to apply for survivors benefits, part two

According to the Social Security Administration, to apply for widows/widowers or surviving divorced spouse’s benefits, you need to prove your eligibility by providing the following documents:

Evidence of the worker’s death

Your birth certificate or other documents that verify your birth

Evidence of your US citizenship or lawful alien status

Proof of US military discharge papers (if you had military service before 1968)

Your W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns for the previous year

Final divorce decree (if you are applying as a surviving divorced partner)

Marriage certificate

How to apply for survivors benefits

According to the Social Security Administration, to apply for a child’s benefits, you need to prove that the child is eligible for benefits by providing these documents:

Proof of the worker’s marriage to the child’s natural or adoptive parent if the child is the worker’s stepchild

The child’s birth certificate or other proof of birth or adoption

Proof of the child’s US citizenship or lawful alien status if the child was not born in the US

W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns if the child had earnings the previous year

If the worker is deceased, proof of the worker’s death and US military discharge papers

What are the types of survivors benefits?

According to the Social Security Administration, there are five types of survivors benefits:

Child’s Benefits

Widows/Widowers or Surviving Divorced Spouse’s Benefits

Mother’s or Father’s Benefits (Only if you can show proof that you have a child below the age of 16 or disabled)

Parent’s Benefits (Only if you can show proof that you were dependent on your child before he or she died)

Lump-Sum Death Payment

What are survivors benefits?

According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security survivors benefits are paid to widows, widowers, and dependents of eligible workers.

As a result, your family members may receive survivors benefits when you die, only if you were working and paying into Social Security.

However, you are eligible to receive survivors benefits when a family member dies, based on their earnings.

It should however be noted that the deceased family member should have worked long enough to qualify for benefits.

What changes do recipients need to report, part two

Other life changes that need to be reported to the Social Security Administration include:

change in citizenship or immigration status

change in help with living expenses from friends or relatives

eligibility for other benefits or payments

admission to or discharge from an institution

change in school attendance, if you are under age 22

change in legal alien status

sponsor (or sponsor’s spouse) changes of income, resources, or living arrangement for aliens

leaving the US for a full calendar month or for 30 consecutive days or more

an unsatisfied felony or arrest warrant for escape from custody, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement, or flight-escape

What changes do recipients notify SSA about?

The federal government requires recipients to report the following changes to the Social Security Administration because they could affect eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and benefit amount:

change of address

change in living arrangements

change in earned and unearned income, including a change in wages or net earnings from self-employment, including your spouse’s income if you are married and living together, and parents’ income if applying for a child

change in resources including your spouse’s resources, if you are married and living together, and parents’ resources if applying for a child

death of a spouse or anyone in your household

change in marital status

Taking action on late benefits

If you believe your Social Security check was stolen, you need to contact the SSA office immediately.

If your delay is due to a change in personal information, such as a banking account or address update, call your local SSA office or 1-800-772-1213 (Monday through Friday, 7am – 7pm).

For any other delays, the SSA suggests you wait three business days for your check to arrive.

After that date, you should call the SSA.

If benefits are late...

The Social Security Administration has shared the 2022 payment schedule.

If you believe your Social Security check was stolen, you need to contact the Social Security Administration office immediately.

If your delay is due to a change in personal information, such as a banking account or address, call your local SSA office or 1-800-772-1213 (Monday through Friday, 7am – 7pm).

For any other delays, the SSA suggests you wait three business days for your check to arrive.

After that date, you should call the SSA.

SSI rules if you are divorced

An ex-spouse may be eligible to receive your Social Security benefits, so it is important to know these important rules:

Ex-spouses are eligible to receive your benefits The maximum spousal benefit is 50 percent of whatever your ex-spouse will collect at their full retirement age Your ex-spouse is eligible to receive retirement benefits on your record even if you have not applied yet Getting married again may affect your Social Security benefits

SSI claimants won’t receive benefits in May

SSI payments usually go out on the first day of a month.

However, if the first day in a month is a weekend, payments will go out on the preceding Friday.

May 1 is a Sunday, so May’s SSI benefits will go out on Friday, April 29 instead.

Therefore, recipients will collect two payments in April.