Ukraine will face Scotland in their delayed World Cup play-off semi-final on June 1 and are set to warm up for the crucial clash with friendlies against France and North Macedonia

Ukraine will play Scotland in their World Cup play-off semi-final on June 1 after the game was delayed by the country's conflict with Russia - and they are set to warm up for the clash with friendlies against France and North Macedonia.

The winner of the tie will then play Wales in the final in Cardiff four days later on June 5 after UEFA finalised the fixture schedule - as first revealed by Sportsmail.

And with special permission granted to Ukraine's footballing elite to leave the country for overseas friendlies, however, First Vice President of the Ukrainian FA Oleg Protasov says the war-torn nation are ramping up preparations for a Hampden semi-final against Scotland four days earlier.

'Now we are looking for good training camps and sparring partners,' said Protasov. 'We really believe that we should not just play, but win the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and we need to prepare well.

'Our guys were in good shape and from our side, we need to give them the opportunity to stay in this shape.

Ukraine are lining up friendlies against France and North Macedonia to warm up for Scotland

Their World Cup play-off clash against the Scots had been delayed due to the Russia conflict

'Now we are in the process of negotiations with some countries for training camps and holding matches with France and North Macedonia, but we will tell you about this a little later,' he added.

SFA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell has been in Switzerland holding talks with UEFA over Scotland's play-off fate.

Wary of captain Andrew Robertson being involved in a Champions League final in Paris on May 28 or Ryan Christie and Scott McKenna playing an English Championship play-off final 24 hours later, the governing body prefer to play the semi-final on June 1 - when Wales are now likely to face Poland in a Nations League game.

Scotland are already scheduled to play Ukraine in a Nations League game in Glasgow on June 7.

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann (L) could line up against Oleksandr Petrakov (R) and his side - who are preparing for their first friendlies since the invasion

Scotland prefer to play Ukraine on June 1 - wary that captain Andy Robertson could be involved in the Champions League final with Liverpool on May 28

And the SFA hope UEFA will ditch their plan to cut down on fixture congestion by rolling the World Cup play-off semi-final and the Nations League clash into the one game at Hampden.

The loss of a competitive home game against Ukraine at Hampden could cost the SFA £1.5million.

And with UEFA showing no sign of making up the shortfall, the SFA would prefer another game in Glasgow in September.

Scotland, Wales and Ukraine have been drawn in a group for Qatar alongside England, Iran and the United States.