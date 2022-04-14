Crowning glory! Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville don HAIRNETS before transforming into the Queen and Prince Margaret as they film at Burghley House for The Crown

The Queen is known for her love of headscarves, but actress Imelda Staunton was seen sporting a rather more unusual hair accessory as she filmed scenes for The Crown in Lincolnshire.

Imelda, 66, who will play Her Majesty in the highly-anticipated fifth season of the Netflix hit, kept her regal blow dry in perfect shape ahead of filming at 16th-century stately home Burghley House, near Stamford, which is the stand-in for Windsor Castle.

The series, which returns to small screens in November, will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and see Staunton take over the role of the monarch from Olivia Colman, while Lesley Manville is set to play her sister Margaret, replacing Helena Bonham Carter.

Protecting their costumes and hairdos from the elements ahead of filming, the pair donned large black coats and hairnets as they made their way to set to film their scenes.

Imelda Staunton transformed into The Queen as she filmed scenes for Netflix's highly anticipated royal series The Crown at Burghley House in Lincolnshire

Lesley Manville transformed into Princess Margaret as she filmed scenes for Netflix's highly anticipated royal series The Crown at Burghley House in Lincolnshire

The pair were joined by a pooch on set, no doubt a recreation of one of Her Majesty's beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgis - of which she has owned over 30 since she became Queen of the Commonwealth realms in 1952

Actress Imelda, 66, who donned the Queen's signature structured curls underneath her pink hairnet, was seen getting into the wrong car before doing a brisk 200 yard dash to the correct vehicle.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003 and is expected to cover the deaths of Princess Margaret in February 2002 and the Queen Mother a month later.

Over the first three series of The Crown, the Netflix hit has become well known for bending facts to suit its narrative, and while some artistic license is inevitable, some critics have been outraged in its rewriting of history and relationships.

The series also expects to include the Queen making a speech on her 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, in which she called the year an 'annus horriblis'.

She was referring to the breakdown of three of her children's marriages; Prince Andrew, Princess Anne's and Prince Charles' divorce from Princess Diana.

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a central part of the new series. The fourth series of The Crown, which streamed in November last year, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

It was announced last year that Elizabeth would take over from Emma Corrin and play Diana for the fifth and sixth series, which will cover Diana's death in 1997.

The final two series of The Crown is expected to cover the deaths of Princess Margaret, who will be portrayed by Lesley Manville, in February 2002

The actress said of her casting last year: 'Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.'

Dodi Fayed is expected to play a large part in the next series of The Crown, with British actor Khalid Abdalla, 39, who starred in the 2007 film The Kite Runner, cast in the role.

Meanwhile Jonathan Pryce, 73, will take over the role of Prince Philip. James Murray will take on the role of Prince Andrew, replacing Tom Byrne, who played the Queen's second son in series four.