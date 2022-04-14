My Nan is an interiors expert – her quick and simple hacks will make your house look posh in two minutes

GETTING your home to look glam can be a difficult task.

Many of us think that adding chic accessories will do the job, but this can sometimes make our home look overcrowded and cluttered.

Grandma Gail is an interiors expert and is here with her simple but effective styling tips Credit: tiktok

But fear not, Kim and her Grandma Gail have come to the rescue.

The grandmother-granddaughter duo have taken TikTok by storm with their videos and one of their latest videos sees Grandma Gail give her top tips for styling a coffee table.

Known as ‘excusemygrandma’, the video sees Gail share her simple but effective tips for styling your home.

So if you’ve got a coffee table that you want to look glam in a matter of seconds, you’ve come to the right place.

The grandmother suggests using books, flowers and candles to instantly transform a bland coffee table.

In terms of styling books, Gail said: “I think it should always have two at least.

“If it’s a round coffee table you should put them on an angle, with a second one on top.

“Then you should have a little bit of smaller items, you put two, you never put one, it looks too skimpy on a big table.

“Another object you could put on would be a big candle.

“I would put it on top of the coffee table books and that’s a beautiful arrangement.”

Moving onto styling a couch, it’s all about the pillows.

If you’re a fan of Mrs Hinch, you’ll know about the karate chop and Grandma Gail is also a fan.

She explained: “When you get a whole group of pillows, the first thing you must do is karate chop the pillows.”

In short, Granda Gail says: “Always have flowers, stack 2+ books, add smaller items, a big candle on the books.”

The styling tips video has clearly impressed many as it has racked up a whopping 392.4k views.

It has 37.2k likes, 245 comments and 263 shares.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

TikTokers were pleased with Gail’s tips and took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “Grandma has STYLE!!!”

Another added: “Asking your grandmom for her advice never gets old.”

A third commented: “The two of you together are so adorable!!”

Another stated: “We need more of these.”