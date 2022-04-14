I’m a money saving expert and mum – how to save £555 this year by making some small changes to your weekly shop
A MUM has revealed the simple changes you can make to your food shop, which could save you £555 by the end of the year.
With many affected by the cost of living crisis, the mum's tips come at a good time as many of us are looking for ways to cut back on spending.
Blogger and deals hunter Holly Smith, 35, regularly shares money saving tips on her blog , Coupon Queen, and her latest tip, which could save hundreds of families money, is to buy Wonky Veg at Morrisons.
The discounted vegetables and fruit could save you hundreds a year, as they are offered at a reduced price as they don't look as 'appealing' as other produce grown.
The mum-of-three told the Express: "You can find wonky veggies such as peppers, courgette, red grapes, green grapes, and more.
"These vegetables have a shelf life of three days or more, including delivery day."
Morrisons used to sell a box of Wonky Veg which included a variety of different produce, but now the retailer is selling each vegetable separately.
Although Wonky Veg is already at a reduced price, Holly said there were often further discounts on the Wonky Veg to save you even more money.
"The retail price for Morrisson's wonky green grapes (500g) is £2.50 per kg, but you can buy them for £1.25.
"If you go for the wonky peppers (750g), the retail price is £1.60 per kg, but you can purchase them for £1.20 and save." She explained.
A standard weekly food shop for a family including vegetables like carrots, potatoes, peppers, courgette, apples, and grapes could be done for much cheaper using Wonky Veg.
In fact, families could save a staggering £555 a year from making the simple change comparing Morrison's luxury options for like-to-like quantities.
The mum also recommended looking out for discount codes, such as the frozen food specialist Farmfoods, who are offering 10% off your shop when you sign up to their newsletter.
You'll receive a link to their coupon once you've signed up and Holly recommends stocking up on frozen essentials that you need.
Wonky Veg vs premium options
Wonky Veg shopping list:
- 1kg Wonky Carrots - 35p
- 1kg Wonky Potatoes - 69p
- 5 Wonky Apples - 60p
- 500g Wonky Sweet Potatoes - 55p
- 750g Wonky Peppers - £1.19
- 400g Wonky Red Grapes - 99p
- 1kg - Wonky Avocado - £2.29
- Wonky Courgette - £1.30
Total price: £4.47 a week or £232.44 a year
Premium fruit and veg shopping list:
- 1kg Morrisons Carrots - 39p
- 1kg Morrisons Baby Potatoes - 85p
- Morrisons Royal Gala Apples - £1.59
- Morrisons Sweet Potatoes - 99p
- Morrisons The Best Sweet Baby Peppers - £1.75
- Morrisons Seedless Red Grapes - £1.99
- Five Morrisons Ready to Eat Avocados - £3.73
- Six Organic Courgettes - £3.87
Total price: £15.16 a week or £788.32 a year
This totals to savings of £555 in a year by switching to Wonky Veg.
