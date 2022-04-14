ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a money saving expert and mum – how to save £555 this year by making some small changes to your weekly shop

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUIGm_0f99Dht000

A MUM has revealed the simple changes you can make to your food shop, which could save you £555 by the end of the year.

With many affected by the cost of living crisis, the mum's tips come at a good time as many of us are looking for ways to cut back on spending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2JUf_0f99Dht000
Holly Smith, 35, also known as the Coupon Queen, reveals how one change to your food shop could save you hundreds Credit: Holly Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZPZK_0f99Dht000
Morrisons' Wonky Veg could save families £555 a year on their shopping bill Credit: Alamy

Blogger and deals hunter Holly Smith, 35, regularly shares money saving tips on her blog , Coupon Queen, and her latest tip, which could save hundreds of families money, is to buy Wonky Veg at Morrisons.

The discounted vegetables and fruit could save you hundreds a year, as they are offered at a reduced price as they don't look as 'appealing' as other produce grown.

The mum-of-three told the Express: "You can find wonky veggies such as peppers, courgette, red grapes, green grapes, and more.

"These vegetables have a shelf life of three days or more, including delivery day."

Morrisons used to sell a box of Wonky Veg which included a variety of different produce, but now the retailer is selling each vegetable separately.

Although Wonky Veg is already at a reduced price, Holly said there were often further discounts on the Wonky Veg to save you even more money.

"The retail price for Morrisson's wonky green grapes (500g) is £2.50 per kg, but you can buy them for £1.25.

"If you go for the wonky peppers (750g), the retail price is £1.60 per kg, but you can purchase them for £1.20 and save." She explained.

A standard weekly food shop for a family including vegetables like carrots, potatoes, peppers, courgette, apples, and grapes could be done for much cheaper using Wonky Veg.

In fact, families could save a staggering £555 a year from making the simple change comparing Morrison's luxury options for like-to-like quantities.

The mum also recommended looking out for discount codes, such as the frozen food specialist Farmfoods, who are offering 10% off your shop when you sign up to their newsletter.

You'll receive a link to their coupon once you've signed up and Holly recommends stocking up on frozen essentials that you need.

Wonky Veg vs premium options

Wonky Veg shopping list:

  • 1kg Wonky Carrots - 35p
  • 1kg Wonky Potatoes - 69p
  • 5 Wonky Apples - 60p
  • 500g Wonky Sweet Potatoes - 55p
  • 750g Wonky Peppers - £1.19
  • 400g Wonky Red Grapes - 99p
  • 1kg - Wonky Avocado - £2.29
  • Wonky Courgette - £1.30

Total price: £4.47 a week or £232.44 a year

Premium fruit and veg shopping list:

  • 1kg Morrisons Carrots - 39p
  • 1kg Morrisons Baby Potatoes - 85p
  • Morrisons Royal Gala Apples - £1.59
  • Morrisons Sweet Potatoes - 99p
  • Morrisons The Best Sweet Baby Peppers - £1.75
  • Morrisons Seedless Red Grapes - £1.99
  • Five Morrisons Ready to Eat Avocados - £3.73
  • Six Organic Courgettes - £3.87

Total price: £15.16 a week or £788.32 a year

This totals to savings of £555 in a year by switching to Wonky Veg.

#Frozen Food#Sweet Potato#Fruit#Mum#Coupon Queen#Express
