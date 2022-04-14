New Mexico Congressional Democrats Welcome Nearly $400K In American Rescue Plan Funding To Support New Generation Of Public Health Leaders
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) announced $363,458 in American Rescue Plan grant funding to support the recruitment, training, and development of a new generation of public health leaders in New...ladailypost.com
Comments / 0