New Mexico Congressional Democrats Welcome Nearly $400K In American Rescue Plan Funding To Support New Generation Of Public Health Leaders

Studies show charging child support extends family separations and can spur years of debt for parents in poverty. WA is pushing to change the practice. In the vast majority of cases where children are removed from their homes and taken into foster care, family poverty is a big factor. It could be a refrigerator without food or an apartment without electricity. Yet for nearly four decades, parents struggling with this level of need have been billed for their children’s care and obligated to pay the state — even when they have no income.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 24 DAYS AGO