ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

‘The Periodic Table’ Resumes At Bathtub Row Brewing With Organic Chemist Amanda Evans Monday April 18

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Evans, a synthetic and physical organic chemist by training, utilizes both batch and continuous flow chemistry approaches...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
ScienceAlert

Physicists Just Discovered a Weird New Tetragonal Phase of Water Ice

A new crystalline form of water ice has been discovered in fleeting transitions between phases at high pressures. It's called Ice-VIIt, and it takes place as the substance slides between two already known, cubic arrangements of molecules. Although it's unlikely Ice-VIIt would naturally appear on Earth's surface, it could reveal more about how water behaves on massive alien worlds.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Paleontologists Find Fossilized Remains of a Dinosaur Possibly Killed in Earth’s Fifth Mass Extinction Event

Paleontologists claim to have found a fossilized leg belonging to a dinosaur that may have perished when an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, reports BBC's Jonathan Amos. The well-known impact event is often linked to the decimation of non-avian dinosaurs, which ushered in the rise of mammals. Very few dinosaur bones date to the final few thousand years before the impact, so having a dinosaur that could be direct evidence to the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction would be astounding, per the BBC.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

NASA's Roman mission will test competing cosmic acceleration theories

A team of scientists has predicted the science return from one of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope's groundbreaking planned surveys, which will analyze millions of galaxies strewn across space and time. The mission's enormous, deep panoramas will provide the best opportunity yet to discern between the leading theories about what's speeding up the universe's expansion.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemist#The Periodic Table
LiveScience

What is time?

Time is the apparent progression of events from past to future. While it's impossible to completely define the nature of time, we all share many common experiences bound by time: Causes lead naturally to effects, we remember the past but not the future and the evolution of time appears to be continuous and irreversible.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Uncovers Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link From the Dawn of the Universe

Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link Uncovered in Hubble Deep Survey of Galaxies. The universe is so saturated with galaxies that even the weirdest things can go unnoticed for years after Hubble Space Telescope “deep-exposure” observations are taken. In sort of an intergalactic Where’s Waldo, an international team of astronomers uncovered in Hubble archival data a mysterious red dot nearly in the middle of the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey-North (GOODS-North). As innocuous as it looks, it could be a rare missing link between some of the very earliest galaxies and the birth of supermassive black holes. The object, referred to as GNz7q, existed when the universe was just a toddler, only 750 million years after the big bang. The mixture of radiation from the object cannot be attributed to star formation alone. The best explanation is that it is a growing black hole shrouded in dust. Given time, the black hole will emerge from its dusty cocoon as a brilliant quasar, an intense beacon of light at the heart of an early galaxy. The pioneering Hubble telescope has provided a unique target for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to use its spectroscopic instruments to study objects like GNz7q in unprecedented detail.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How NASA's Roman telescope could help find Earth-like planets by surveying space dust

A team of scientists found NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will be able to measure a specific kind of space dust littered throughout dozens of nearby planetary systems' habitable zones, or the regions around stars where temperatures are mild enough that liquid water could pool on worlds' surfaces. Finding out how much of this material these systems contain would help astronomers learn more about how rocky planets form and guide the search for habitable worlds by future missions.
ASTRONOMY
I-Rock 93.5

Time to Ride: Tour de Brew QC Coming Up in April

Hopefully your liver has recovered from St. Patty's Day because April will feature Tour de Brew QC!. Tour de Brew will be on April 30. It's a bike ride along the Mississippi River, with stops that have music, drink specials, and activities for cyclists. Not only is it fun, but it's also helping out a good cause. Tour de Brew raises money for cancer nonprofits to help QC residents. This year, it will benefit LIVESTRONG programs at the YMCA's in Rock Island and Scott Counties and it will also benefit Children's Cancer Connection.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
Ars Technica

Researchers home in on possible “day zero” for Antikythera mechanism

The mysterious Antikythera mechanism—an ancient device believed to have been used for tracking the heavens—has fascinated scientists and the public alike since it was first recovered from a shipwreck over a century ago. Much progress has been made in recent years to reconstruct the surviving fragments and learn more about how the mechanism might have been used. And now, members of a team of Greek researchers believe they have pinpointed the start date for the Antikythera mechanism, according to a preprint posted to the physics arXiv repository. Knowing that "day zero" is critical to ensuring the accuracy of the device.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Scientists create weird pumpkin-shaped nucleus that vanishes in nanoseconds

Physicists in Finland have created a pumpkin-shaped atomic nucleus that throws off protons in a rare kind of radioactive decay. The nucleus, lutetium-149, has the shortest half-life of any of a group of radioactive elements called proton-emitters, according to PhysicsWorld. It loses half its radioactivity (decays into other elements) in a mere 450 nanoseconds, the physicists reported March 16 in the journal Physical Review Letters.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researcher confirms hottest rock on record

If there was ever any doubt the 2011 discovery by a post-doctoral student was indeed the hottest rock on Earth, new findings from a Western-led research team are putting that uncertainty to rest. Eleven years after researchers from Western unearthed what was then perceived as the hottest rock on Earth,...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Video: Space telescope 'a little like a time machine'

Assistant professor Michael Maseda was one of many who contributed to development of the James Webb Space Telescope. He looks forward to using the instrument to take "baby pictures of galaxies"—potentially looking as far back into the history of the universe as the Big Bang itself.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy