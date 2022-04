WILKES-BARRE — Maureen Guesto of Mountain Top offered a clear scenario for why prescription drug costs need to be lowered. “Last year, we spent over $3,000 for the medications that keep my husband healthy,” Guesto said. “He would like to retire, but we’re worried about whether we’ll be able to afford the medicines we both need, especially when we enroll in Medicare later this year. After a lifetime of work, we should be able to enjoy our retirement, not live in fear of what it will cost to get the medications we need to live a healthy life.”

