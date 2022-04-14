ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Service held for Deborah Sue Chesser

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah (Debbie) Sue Chesser passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at St Francis Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 71. Debbie was born November 12, 1950 in Richmond, California to I.J. Ware and Evenlyn (Bivin) Ware. Debbie graduated...

The Skanner News

Obituary: Deborah Elaine Williams

On May 5, 1957, the atmosphere shifted and the stars were realigned as one of the most phenomenal human beings, Deborah Elaine Williams, was born to Muriel and Boyce Williams, Sr. This beautiful black rose created by God was born, raised and lived her entire life in Portland, Ore. She...
PORTLAND, OR
Sentinel

Deborah Louise Sowers

Deborah Louise Sowers, 74, of Lewistown, passed away at 4:38 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. Born June 18, 1947, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Ada (Proudfoot) Henry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nina...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Deborah Lynn Joers

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 23, 2022. Deborah Lynn Joers (nee Fenney), “Deb,” of Hartford passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 63. Deb was born December 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, daughter of Philip J. and Kathleen J. (nee Roseland) Fenney. She married the love of her life, Gregory L. Joers, on July 31, 2018. Together they resided in Hartford and enjoyed their love of the outdoors, both enthusiasts for nature, wildlife, travel, motorcycles, ATVs and Deb’s love of horses and horseback riding. Deb’s passion for the outdoors guided her career path into land surveying and she became a registered land surveyor, a field she worked in for over 40 years. Her license plate reads LADYRLS, and Greg loves driving that car. She loved spending time at the Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton, music and time with family and friends.
HARTFORD, WI
27 First News

Deborah Gavalier, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Gavalier, 71, passed away at her residence, with her family at her side, Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022. Mrs. Gavalier was born July 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Evan and Florence McQuiston Butler. Raised in Boardman, Debby was a...
BOARDMAN, OH

