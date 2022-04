During the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis, basketball’s brightest stars aligned at the second Black Women In Sports Brunch. Just a few hours before South Carolina and Connecticut tipped off at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the NCAA women’s basketball championship game, another “must win” took place. With broad shoulders bearing the weight of challenging conversations, agility balancing public expectation with the realities of the Black female basketball player experience and endurance to speak truth to power, Essence Black Women In Sports brought its best game to the table. The brunch table that is.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO