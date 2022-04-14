ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fernandinho already has four transfer options just days after revealing he will quit Man City in summer

By James Colasanti
 3 days ago

FOUR top flight Brazilian clubs have already reportedly joined the queue to sign Fernandinho this summer.

Manchester City's midfield legend has revealed he will leave the club this summer after nearly a decade of glory at the Etihad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhA91_0f98rsqq00
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gives sub Fernandinho instructions in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid Credit: Getty

The 53-cap Brazil star says he wants to return to play in his homeland at the end of his contract in June.

Ahead of Wednesday's fiery Champions League quarter final tie win at Atletico Madrid he said he had reached the decision with his family.

Now Brasileirao sides Botafogo, Flamengo , Corinthians and Athletico-PR have all expressed an interest, according to Globo Esporte.

They reveal the 36-year-old's preference is Athletico-PR, where he started his career in 2002.

Globo's report also reveals Fernandinho held talks with Athletico-PR last summer but he decided to stay at City.

Brazilian sides will be able to move for the star when their transfer window opens between July 18 and August 25.

Fernandinho's news surprised many - not least his City boss Pep Guardiola.

After he was told of it by a journalist, the Spaniard replied: "We didn't know it was going to happen. Fernandinho is so important to me."

City skipper Fernandinho has won every domestic honour with the club since his £34million arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

But the star, who turns 37 next month, has started only four matches in 2022, and only one was in the Prem.

