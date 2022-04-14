ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

I’m an ex-Apple worker and I know a way to scan text from the real world onto your iPhone in seconds

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AN iPhone expert has shared a quick and easy way to scan real-world text onto your Apple device in seconds.

The neat trick lets you quickly load the content of a menu or newspaper without the need for a scanner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7HJw_0f98rpCf00
TikTok star Sabrina Badin shares little-known iPhone tricks with her followers Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOAdO_0f98rpCf00
The Canadian ex-Apple worker recently highlighted that you can scan text on real-world documents onto your Apple device in seconds

It was highlighted by Canadian ex-Apple employee and TikTok star Sabrina Badin in a video posted to her 55,000 followers.

Having apparently once worked as an Apple Genius – the company's army of customer support staff – she knows a thing or two about its devices.

"Your iPhone is now able to recognise text," Sabrina, who posts under the username @sabbadz, said.

"It allows you to copy any text on any board and simply paste it on Notes or your messages."

Called "Live Text", the tool was rolled worldwide earlier this year with the release of iOS 15, the latest version of the iPhone operating system.

As well as scanning text from real-world documents, the feature can also copy information in photos – such as the writing on a road sign.

You can use it to make a call, send an email or look up directions with just a tap on the highlighted text in a picture or an online image.

What is Live Text?

Live Text allows you to point your iPhone camera at a real world object and quickly copy and paste text on it onto your handset.

It could help you capture notes on a whiteboard at the end of a meeting or school class, or copy down a handwritten note of a family recipe.

It works through the camera app and utilises high-tech artificial intelligence to recognise and scan text in a variety of lighting conditions.

"Today our photos are full of rich and useful information, from photos of places we visit to handwritten notes of family recipes," Apple said when announcing the feature at its WWDC event in June.

"Live Text unlocks this information in a way that's really natural."

How to use Live Text

To use the tool, you'll need to iOS 15, which is available now to anyone with an iPhone 6S or later, as well as the 7th generation iPod touch.

You can read our guide on how to install iOS 15 below.

Once that's sorted, grab an object with text you want to scan and open the Camera app on your iPhone.

Point the camera at the object and then tap the indicator that appears in the lower right of your display. It looks like lines of text surrounded by a box.

When you tap it, the text jumps out on your display and you're given the option, to copy, select, looks up, translate or share it.

You can copy and paste it into an email or Note, for instance, or share it with a friend over WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

You can also use Live Text on photos already in your photo library.

Simply open a photo in the gallery app and tap and hold on a piece of text in the picture to select and highlight it.

What is iOS 15 and how do I get it?

Released worldwide on September 20, 2021, iOS 15 is the latest and greatest version of the iPhone operating system.

The update introduced a redesigned home screen and some big changes to Apple's messaging app, iMessage.

It also includes an updated Lock Screen and a suite of new privacy and notification features.

The headline addition, however, is Focus. The tool lets users set different notification preferences depending on what they're doing.

You can use the new menu to select if you’re driving, working, sleeping or a custom status of your choosing.

You have the option to select if your phone makes a sound or not, or whether it vibrates, depending on your current status.

Focus will even notify your iMessage contacts of your status to let them know why you're not responding to their texts.

To download iOS 15, head to Settings > General > Software update.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Support#Iphone App#Scanning#Smart Phone#Ios#Canadian#Tiktok
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CBS Miami

New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
Android Authority

Is it safe to leave your Apple Watch charging overnight?

Topping up your Apple Watch's battery after hours is a common practice, but is it harmful?. For Apple Watch owners, daily charging of the device is a given. While Apple aims for 18 hours of battery life per charge, the watch will likely spend a portion of the day on its charging cradle. But if you don’t have the time during the day to babysit your Apple Watch, can you charge it overnight? Is this safe? We answer all these specific questions concerning overnight Apple Watch charging below.
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
392K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy