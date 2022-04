The 2022 NFL Draft is officially set to begin in two weeks, with the first round held on Thursday, April 28. Now, we know the prospects who will attend the event in Las Vegas. The NFL officially unveiled a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. While there's no guarantee that they will be the first 21 players off the board, prospects who attend the draft are generally first-round picks. A drop to the second round means waiting around for another day, in what would be a demoralizing 24 hours.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO